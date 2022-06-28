GridPoint earns global, artificial intelligence industry recognition for its data-driven technology platform that delivers energy efficiency and resiliency to buildings and the grid.
RESTON, Va., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GridPoint, a leader in building energy management and optimization technology that decarbonizes commercial buildings and drives grid modernization, announced it was named a winner in the Best Decision Management Solution category in the fifth annual AI Breakthrough Awards.
"We're in great company with the AI Breakthrough Award winners, and it's an honor that our efforts to accelerate the transition to a sustainable energy future were recognized by this prestigious award," said Mike Ratliff, CTO of GridPoint. "GridPoint's platform leverages AI and patented algorithms to provide visibility into complex building operations in order to help businesses automate efficiency and generate cost savings. The platform uncovers best-fit energy strategies to set businesses up for long-term success by not only increasing the value of the buildings, but also making those buildings more resilient to quickly changing energy trends."
GridPoint redefines energy optimization by connecting businesses, buildings and the grid to make companies more efficient and energy grids more reliable, while also creating a more sustainable future for everyone. The data-driven platform analyzes millions of data points to help businesses make better decisions. By transforming the way commercial businesses use energy, GridPoint unlocks the decarbonization, sustainability and grid resiliency required for a cleaner, more efficient tomorrow.
The AI Breakthrough Awards received nearly 3,000 submissions globally for the 2022 program, which is dedicated to performing the deepest evaluations of the global AI industry each year to recognize and highlight the "breakthrough" AI solutions and companies. More details along with the list of 2022 winners are available at AIBreakthroughAwards.com.
About GridPoint
GridPoint is a leader in building energy management and optimization technology that decarbonizes commercial buildings and drives grid modernization. GridPoint's data-driven platform connects energy grids with the built environment and behind-the-meter distributed energy resources, enabling the ability to optimize energy and sustainability goals for businesses and the grid at the same time. GridPoint's technology platform is deployed in 16,000+ commercial buildings across multiple industries. Leveraging data analytics, intelligent automation and machine learning to deliver unprecedented visibility into complex building operations, GridPoint reduces energy costs, maximizes decarbonization, provides actionable facility insights and strengthens resiliency – building by building. Networked together, buildings with GridPoint Intelligence™ aggregate the reliable, precise and instantaneous capacity that energy grids increasingly require. GridPoint's intelligent energy network of buildings is driving grid modernization and accelerating the transition to a sustainable energy future. For more information, visit gridpoint.com.
About AI Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Vision, Biometrics and more. For more information, visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.
Media Contact
Elizabeth Buccianti, Gabriel Marketing Group (for GridPoint), 407-463-8865, elizabethb@gabrielmarketing.com
SOURCE GridPoint