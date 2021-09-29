JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GRM Information Management is pleased to announce that it has recently procured a new document storage facility near downtown Sao Paulo and is commencing operations at the location next month.
With an existing presence in Rio de Janiero, the addition of the Sao Paulo operation positions GRM for robust growth in Brazil. In addition to its Brazilian operations, GRM has document management facilities in Lima, Peru as well as Bogota, Medellin and Cali, Colombia.
GRM CEO, Avner Schneur, characterizes the development by saying, "Our records management and scanning operation in Rio de Janiero has been growing rapidly over the last five years. We're very excited to open this exceptional, new facility in Sao Paulo and I expect it to be a catalyst for exponential growth."
Both the US GRM operation and the expanding South American operation have carved out a valuable place in the market by offering a combination of superior, high-touch customer service and market-leading digital information management solutions. This combination is proving to be attractive to companies who are concurrently dissatisfied with the increasingly poor service delivered by their current box storage vendor and the necessity to evolve their information and data management strategies to become more digitally-focused. The new facility in Sao Paulo will serve as a base of operations for all GRM services; document storage, scanning / digital conversion, secure destruction and a full suite of digital information management solutions.
A leader in enterprise content management (ECM) and business process automation (BPA), GRM is well-suited to architect and deliver document and content-centric business processes via its cloud-based content services platform (CSP). These digital solutions fundamentally change the way businesses execute internal, partner and customer-facing business processes. They're defined by the creation of structured digital data, employing that data to execute workflow automation processes and providing an elevated level of insight and intelligence delivered via sophisticated analytics.
###
About GRM
GRM Information Management is a leading provider of document storage services and information management systems. GRM's robust, cloud-based content services platform serves as the centerpiece of the digital solutions that GRM provides its clients. Serving a diverse base of industries such as healthcare, government, legal, finance and human resources, GRM delivers its clients services such as digital conversion, advanced data capture solutions, document management systems, workflow automation, legacy data archiving, compliance and governance, business process management and advanced analytics capabilities, as well as a full suite of document storage, scanning and physical records management services.
GRM maintains offices in 14 major metros across the U.S., including Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey/New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. GRM also has facilities in Lima, Peru; Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Brazil; and Bogota, Medellin and Cali, Colombia. For more information, visit GRM Information Management.
Press Contact:
Mike Aaron
GRM Information Management
Phone: 201-798-7100 x637
Media Contact
Mike Aaron, GRM Information Management, 201-798-7100 x637, maaron@grmdocument.com
SOURCE GRM Information Management