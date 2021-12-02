LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The nation's leading wholesale ecommerce marketplace platform for pallet transactions, ePallet, appoints current Board of Directors member Michael (Mike) Schall, a former Whole Foods Market executive, into the Executive Chairman role at the company. With more than three decades of senior management experience leading food companies, Schall will provide leadership and direction to the Board and will continue to collaborate closely with ePallet's executive team.
ePallet enables seamless transactions between manufacturers and wholesale buyers of any size, reducing inefficiencies and friction in current supply chain pallet-level logistics.
The company offers a wide selection of in-demand food and grocery products with no hidden costs.
"Mike has been an invaluable voice on the ePallet board and I'm excited to have him as our Executive Chairman," said Joe Gozzi, ePallet CEO. "He is a strategic thinker and prolific connector which aligns directly with the ePallet vision. His diverse executive experience at Whole Foods Market as well as CPG manufacturing companies gives him great insight and long-term vision in brand-building, strategic ventures, and top-level management. I have great confidence in Mike's ability to lead our board during this dynamic time for our company and our industry."
Schall is a Managing Director of FocalPoint Partners, a global middle-market investment banking firm, where he also serves as co-leader for the firm's Food & Beverage practice. Before joining FocalPoint, Mike was an integral part of the global senior executive team at Whole Foods Market, where he first served as an advisor to the E-Team within Global Growth and Business Development. Schall provided leadership on a wide range of business initiatives, including investments, acquisitions, new ventures, strategic partnerships, and product development for Whole Foods Market's Exclusive Brands business.
"I've been impressed with every facet of ePallet as a board member and I'm excited to be moving into this new role as executive chairman," said Schall. "In addition to helping customers to address current supply-chain challenges, I believe that ePallet can bring tremendous competitive advantages to companies that hope to scale and raise their brand awareness. We're well positioned for growth and innovation, and to help companies throughout the industry succeed."
About Mike Schall
Currently Managing Director of FocalPoint Partners, Mike Schall previously served as Senior Coordinator for the Global Growth & Business Development Team at Whole Foods Market. Schall is also former President and CEO of The B. Manischewitz Company and Guiltless Gourmet, and among other senior management positions, served in Brand Management for Lawry's Foods, a division of Unilever. He is a frequent speaker at food and beverage industry events and has authored numerous food industry articles and blogs. Schall is an advocate for Atlanta-based OnBoard, a non-profit whose mission is increasing the number of women in executive leadership and on corporate boards. Schall graduated from the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business with an MBA in marketing, and he holds a BS in marketing from California State University, Los Angeles. An avid runner, he enjoys cooking, reading, and studying history. He and Lisa, his wife of over 40 years, have two daughters and three granddaughters.
About ePallet
Established in 2017 and based in Los Angeles, Calif., ePallet is a technology and logistics company that makes it easy and efficient for buyers and sellers of wholesale food, grocery, and related consumer products to transact by the pallet. The company serves retailers, manufacturers, food service companies, institutions, and vendors in the lower 48 states and Canada. It is expanding into Mexico to help businesses and organizations secure their supply chain from a broader range of sources.
To learn more and to sign up for ePallet, visit http://www.ePallet.com.
Contact
Media Relations Office: 833.372.5538, press@ePallet.com
Steven Hoffman, Compass Natural, 303.807.1042, steve@compassnatural.com
Media Contact
Steve Hoffman, Compass Natural, +1 303-807-1042, steve@compassnaturalmarketing.com
Joe Gozzi, ePallet, 833-372-5538, jgozzi@epallet.com
SOURCE ePallet