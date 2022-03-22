WATERLOO, Ontario, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Axonify, a leader in frontline employee training and communications, revealed today that leading grocery brands have made significant investments in Axonify's solution resulting in a year-over-year 44% increase in its grocery retail clients. Grocers globally are increasingly choosing Axonify as a part of growing initiatives to improve the new hire onboarding experience as well as increase emphasis on cross training and reskilling based on the current labor market.
"With grocery being such an essential part of the fabric of daily life, we are tremendously proud to bring our modern learning experience to a record number of grocery retailers in 2021," said Carol Leaman, CEO of Axonify. "The rapid pace of change in grocery makes Axonify a perfect fit to provide critical bursts of training to associates right in the flow of work, so they feel engaged and supported to perform their best from day one."
Nearly one million grocery retail associates are now being trained on the Axonify platform after grocers across North America selected Axonify in 2021, including Kroger, Dollar General, Southern California grocery retailer Superior Grocers, Ontario-based Farm Boy and Minnesota-based Lunds & Byerlys. In addition, Norge Coop, a Norwegian cooperative with 117 locations, selected Axonify as their training platform this year.
Grocery organizations who train their associates on the Axonify platform also have complimentary access to the Axonify Content Marketplace, which includes hundreds of topics developed by learning specialists and experienced grocery leaders. The most accessed topics by grocery leaders in 2021 reflect employers' commitment to keep their employees knowledgeable about the most impactful issues facing the frontline.
These include:
Safety: Slip Trip and Fall Prevention, How to Survive an Active Shooter Events
COVID-19 Prevention: Protecting Yourself and Others from Infection, How to Put on a Disposable Face Masks, PPE - The Basics
Diversity and Inclusion: Microaggressions Explained, and
Mental Wellbeing: Tips for Maintaining Mental Health During Difficult Times and What Are They?
