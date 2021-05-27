SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GroGuru has signed an API access agreement with Valley Irrigation, A Valmont Company, which gives GroGuru access to data from connected devices in deployment, when end customers grant permission to GroGuru. Connected devices include center pivot irrigation systems, soil monitoring sites, and weather stations. All the customer needs to do is check a box in their Valley/AgSense telemetry software, and the data from Valley Irrigation can be accessed by GroGuru® InSites, our software as a service (SaaS).
"This agreement gives an enormous boost to our accessible market for GroGuru InSites, and gives us the ability to access the 'as applied' irrigation data from Valley center-pivot irrigation systems," said Patrick Henry, president and CEO of GroGuru. "Valley has the largest market share in center-pivot irrigation systems and is the global market leader. Center pivot irrigation systems are the dominant irrigation method for broad-acre row crops like corn, cotton, soybeans, sorghum, wheat, and other cereal crops."
"The recent addition of AgSense telemetry into the GroGuru software platform has been extremely valuable to CSS Farms," said Jesse Ziems, Senior Agronomist at CSS Farms. "We were already an AgSense customer on our pivots and having the flexibility to mix and match AgSense and GroGuru hardware while still getting the value of GroGuru InSites across all our farms will be a huge benefit to us. We will now be able to see as-applied irrigation data along with soil moisture data for real time control over our operation."
About GroGuru
GroGuru, Inc. is a privately held company based in San Diego, CA, founded in 2014. GroGuru supplies precision soil and irrigation monitoring and management systems to the commercial agriculture industry. GroGuru is all about strategic irrigation management, helping farmers make more money by increasing crop yield and more efficiently using water in a sustainable way.
GroGuru has a patented wireless underground system (WUGS) for soil monitoring, an AI-based recommendation engine in the Cloud, and an intuitive farmer-friendly user interface that farmers can access on their tablet, computer or mobile device. GroGuru sells an innovative hardware-enabled subscription-based solution to farmers that enables optimal irrigation, as well as a software as a service (SaaS) marketed as GroGuru® InSites.
GroGuru's patented WUGS technology enables a permanent installation of soil sensors, even in annual field crops. GroGuru has been a part of the OCTANE LaunchPad, EvoNexus, AgLaunch, the Yield Lab, SVG-Thrive and Plug & Play AgTech accelerator programs.
Media Contact
Amanda Henry, Triple Peak Media, +1 (858) 761-2169, amanda@triplepeakmedia.com
SOURCE GroGuru