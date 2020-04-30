DUBLIN, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ground Handling Software Market Analysis & Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Ground Handling Software Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include high growth of it investments among the airports, latest technological advancements in ground handling software's and increasing smart airports.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With a comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world, the report is a valuable asset for existing players, new entrants and future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Application Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 High Growth of IT Investments among the Airports
3.1.2 Latest Technological Advancements in Ground Handling Software
3.1.3 Increasing Smart Airports
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Ground Handling Software Market, By Airport Class
4.1 Class A Airport
4.2 Class B Airport
4.3 Class C Airport
5 Ground Handling Software Market, By Application
5.1 Terminal Side
5.2 Land Side
5.3 Air Side
6 Ground Handling Software Market, By Software
6.1 Transport Management
6.2 Security Management
6.3 Resource Management
6.4 Ramp Management
6.5 Passenger Boarding & Departure Control
6.6 GSE Tracking (Telemetry)
6.7 Flight Information Display
6.8 Baggage Management
6.9 Automated Cargo & Load Control
6.10 Other Softwares
6.10.1 Type-B Messages
6.10.2 AOBD
6.10.3 Acars/EFB (Electronic Flight Bag)
7 Ground Handling Software Market, By Investment Type
7.1 Brownfield
7.2 Greenfield
8 Ground Handling Software Market, By Type
8.1 Cloud-based
8.2 Web-based
9 Ground Handling Software Market, By End User
9.1 Military
9.2 Civilian
10 Ground Handling Software Market, By Marketing Channel
10.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
10.2 Online Channel
11 Ground Handling Software Market, By Geography
11.1 North America
11.1.1 US
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.3 Mexico
11.2 Europe
11.2.1 Germany
11.2.2 U.K
11.2.3 Italy
11.2.4 France
11.2.5 Spain
11.2.6 Rest of Europe
11.3 Asia-Pacific
11.3.1 China
11.3.2 Japan
11.3.3 India
11.3.4 Australia
11.3.5 New Zealand
11.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
11.4 Middle East
11.4.1 Saudi Arabia
11.4.2 UAE
11.4.3 Rest of Middle East
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Rest of Latin America
11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
11.6.1 South Africa
11.6.2 Others
12 Key Player Activities
12.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.3 Product Launch & Expansions
12.4 Other Activities
13 Leading Companies
13.1 Topsystem GmbH
13.2 Resa Airport Data Systems
13.3 Avtura Ltd.
13.4 Sita
13.5 Mercator Company
13.6 Arepo Solutions Ltd.
13.7 Amadeus IT Group S.A.
13.8 Inform GmbH
13.9 Sabre Corporation
13.10 Damarel Systems International Ltd.
13.11 Rockwell Collins, Inc.
13.12 Quantum Aviation Solutions GmbH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s566pd
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716