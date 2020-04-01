NEW YORK, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaica, Inc., a leading international payment and fintech solutions firm, announced the launch of its groundbreaking global transaction management platform, Worldesk.
The announcement comes at a critical time – not only for businesses across the United States, but around the world – as the Novel Coronavirus continues to spread. The viruses' high transmissibility has caused a massive slowdown in the global economy. Already, despite a robust February jobs report, forecasts suggest the US economy could take a significant hit. Goldman Sachs now predicts zero growth for the first quarter of 2020, followed by a five percent contraction in Q2. Likewise, the world could be hammered with a nearly $3 trillion loss.
Available via an integrated web tool as well as on Android and iOS devices, Worldesk allows unprecedented real-time control over a host of international business needs, including payments and receivables automation, up-to-the-minute currency conversion, intelligence foreign exchange management, intuitive alerts, and seamless integration with third-party software.
"When we conceived of Worldesk, we designed a platform that was tailor-made for this situation. We can't stop the spread of the virus, but we can help stop the spread of fear amongst small and medium-sized businesses. Essentially, we can inoculate companies with the tools to avoid a currency attack," said Shiko Ohana, Mosaica's CEO.
By providing unmated real-time transparency, Worldesk reduces the hesitation that business owners might feel during times of economic uncertainty. As a powerful hedge against currency volatility, businesses can think on their feet and better forecast their international payables and receivables. Specifically, the Worldesk platform gives users the ability to:
- schedule international bill pay alerts based on due dates and exchange rates;
- lock currency rates connected to specific invoices and income; and
- transact using multiple banks and providers.
Additionally, the platform can be easily integrated with existing accounting, CRM, and e-commerce software. Integration partners include Amazon, Quickbooks, Magento, Salesforce, Sage, among others.
As the US and the world endure the coronavirus crisis, the need for such a streamlined financial application has never been more concrete. Small and medium-sized businesses play a critical role in the global economy, and cannot afford to mismanage the risks associated with global trade. Competing in the world economy without the right tools and solutions that Worldesk provides can significantly impact profit margins in the short and long run.
To learn more about Worldesk and schedule your personalized demo, reach out to the media contact below.
Media Contact:
Jesse Broome
Phone: 646-481-1445
Email: jesse@worldesk.com
About Mosaica, Inc. Mosaica, Inc. provides global payment and receivables solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) going global. www.mosaicafx.com
About Worldesk. Worldesk is a fully integrated, mobile-first platform for global transaction management, developed by Mosaica, Inc. Worldesk offers complete visibility to remove the guesswork due to fluctuating exchange rates. www.worldesk.com
