ATLANTA, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GROUNDFLOOR, the wealthtech platform that allows everyone to build wealth through real estate, is today unveiling new investment products, designed specifically for those who desire short-term, secured investment opportunities during this period of market volatility. The new product line, GROUNDFLOOR Notes, is similar to publicly issued, non-traded secured debt. It features a guaranteed rate of return of up to 6% annualized yield with repayment terms as short as 30 days.
"We know that today's market turbulence creates pause for many investors. Low volatility, security, and short-term liquidity are the priority," said GROUNDFLOOR Co-Founder and CEO Brian Dally. "GROUNDFLOOR specializes in short-term securities supported by liens on single family residential investment property. As a result, we can offer more stable investments that still provide attractive returns in the short-term as well as the long haul."
This new product complements GROUNDFLOOR's core real estate debt product, which has a longer term to maturity, but a higher rate of return. For investors that are adopting a "wait and see" approach to the volatile market conditions, GROUNDFLOOR Notes are an attractive option to earn yield several times higher than Treasury Bills, with the benefit of a defined maturity in as little as 30 days. Depending on which term and rate investors select, yields can range from 4% to 6% and minimum investment amounts are as low as $100.
At the maturity of each Note, GROUNDFLOOR investors are free to withdraw their principal and earned interest or roll over into another investment available on the platform. Notes are collateralized and secured by underlying real estate assets. The combination of shorter maturity, guaranteed payment, and direct security interest create an investment with a lower risk profile than many other investment offerings on the market today.
For the past seven years, participants in GROUNDFLOOR other secured real estate based investments have earned average annualized net returns of 10.69%.* No prior real estate knowledge is needed, and the $10 minimum is an intentionally low barrier to diversification, giving everyone the ability to build wealth in real estate while controlling their exposure to risk. To date, GROUNDFLOOR remains the only platform offering individual real estate investments to all on a broad scale, regardless of income or net worth.
Certain investors in the U.S. can invest into GROUNDFLOOR Notes by setting up an investor account at GROUNDFLOOR.com. Interested international investors should contact customer support at (678) 813-2771.
About GROUNDFLOOR
Founded in 2013, GROUNDFLOOR opens private capital markets to all. The company is headquartered in Atlanta and has raised $22M in equity capital from a variety of sources, including venture capital and online public equity offerings.
*Net return calculated across the entire pool of investments sold from 3/2014 to 3/2020.
The information in this release does not constitute an offer to sell the promissory notes ("Groundfloor Notes") or limited recourse obligations ("LROs") identified herein in any state or jurisdiction in which the issuer is not qualified to do so. Securities are offered and sold under Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933 ("Regulation A") only to investors who are residents of the states in which Groundfloor Finance Inc. ("Groundfloor") has either qualified an offering statement under Tier 2 of Regulation A or made notice of its intent to offer and sell securities under Tier 2 of Regulation A. Groundfloor may also engage in "testing the waters" to determine whether sufficient investor interest exists in order to proceed with the qualification for registration of certain potential investment offerings. Groundfloor, or its affiliates, may also offer securities to accredited investors. Investors who believe they qualify as accredited investors may access additional information about accreditation here.
