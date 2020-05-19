NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GroundTruth, the leading location technology company, today announced a new partnership and integration with Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, to create customized location-based mobile advertising campaigns for marketers who utilize the Yext platform. With this integration, customers can manage their listings within the Yext platform and utilize GroundTruth's proprietary Blueprints™ mapping technology to identify and target customers with tailored ads and offerings.
Powered by the accuracy of GroundTruth's Blueprints, which targets millions of businesses and places of interest, Yext users will be able to identify customers based on their real-world visitation history and demographics. Once identified and verified by GroundTruth, users can leverage GroundTruth's self-serve Ads Manager platform to launch and manage mobile advertising campaigns using targeting tactics powered by customer's Yext listings. GroundTruth's Ads Manager platform makes Yext listings data actionable by allowing users to drive traffic to various stores, increase sales, as well as plan and predict real consumer behavior.
"Our technology and platform make it easy for businesses to drive traffic to their stores with targeted offerings that fit their customers' profile and shopping habits. We're excited to offer this technology to users on the Yext platform to create their own location-based mobile advertising campaigns," said Sunil Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, GroundTruth. "This integration underscores our commitment to providing businesses with unique insights and avenues to reach new audiences and continue to nurture current customers."
"We are excited to work with GroundTruth on this innovative integration," said Duncan Young, Senior Director of the Yext App Directory. "This solution not only allows businesses to build brand awareness, gain insight into consumer behavior, and drive conversions but it also enables them to do so in a personalized way, with custom messaging and ads tailored to their target audiences."
Users with both a GroundTruth Ads Manager account and a Yext account can access and install in the Yext App Directory.
