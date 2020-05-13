NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --GroundTruth, the leading location technology company, today announced the results of its 2020 Location Accuracy Audit. The findings show GroundTruth's ability to interpret physical location with 96.2% accuracy. Generated by Numerator, a third-party data and tech company serving the market research space, the findings further GroundTruth's commitment towards creating and adhering to the highest accuracy standards in mobile advertising. GroundTruth is the only location company to publish the results of annual audits conducted by an outside partner to measure and confirm the accuracy levels of its visitation data.
Conducted in Q1 2020, the fourth annual Location Accuracy Audit compares GroundTruth's in-store foot traffic data against Numerator's confirmed purchase data for a sample of key retailers, as captured through shopper receipts. The Accuracy Audit analyzed 392,223 trips to key retailers where panelists submitted receipts to Numerator and where GroundTruth observed foot traffic via its location-based services. Numerator compared GroundTruth store visitation data with its own proprietary purchase data to generate the accuracy score. Trips that could not be confirmed via receipt were confirmed by surveying the panelists about the trip.
"In today's environment, it's more crucial than ever for marketers to ensure they are as optimally efficient and impactful as possible with their advertising. That is why we dedicate a majority of our focus and resources towards perfecting the precision of our platform," said Dan Silver, VP of Marketing, GroundTruth. "The end result is the highest trusted quality data on the market, which is the driving force for delivering high performing business outcomes for our customers."
About Numerator
Numerator is a data and tech company serving the market research space. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 1,600 employees worldwide. The company blends proprietary data with advanced technology to create unique insights for the market research industry that has been slow to change. The majority of Fortune 100 companies are Numerator clients.
About GroundTruth
GroundTruth is the leading global location technology company for driving visits. Using its proprietary Blueprints technology, along with predictive targeting products, GroundTruth is able to precisely reach mobile users in the real world and influence business performance. Since 2009, GroundTruth's focus on scale and accuracy has allowed it to capture 2 out of 3 smartphone users in the U.S. and more than 30 billion global physical visits annually. Learn more: www.groundtruth.com
