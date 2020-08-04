SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GroundWork Open Source, Inc., a leading provider of powerful open-source based IT infrastructure monitoring software, today announced the general availability of GroundWork Monitor Enterprise version 8.1.1, its flagship all-inclusive monitoring product. Following up on version 8.0.0, 8.0.1 and 8.1.0, this version allows monitoring of hybrid cloud infrastructures using GroundWork Cloud Hub, as well as physical infrastructure monitoring using robust open source software from several providers. It also expands these capabilities to multiple tiered server architectures.
GroundWork Monitor Enterprise fills the need for monitoring of any modern IT infrastructure, including those with hybrid and legacy components. "Monitoring the full range of deployed application support infrastructure is a challenge" said Thomas Stocking, Vice President of Product Strategy at GroundWork. "We are meeting that challenge with innovative new software strategies designed to connect disparate data sources into a unified monitoring model that encompasses public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud as well as physical infrastructures."
With these new capabilities and enhanced offerings, enterprise customers can:
- Monitor more by efficiently scaling up their deployments across multiple tired server instances
- Share administrative load by devolving monitoring configuration tasks to multiple teams
- Speed up resolution times with enhanced synchronization and seamless robust data transfer
GroundWork is offering a free 3-month trial of GroundWork Monitor Enterprise 8 to interested parties, see https://gwos.com/download.
GroundWork Open Source, Inc. is a leading provider of professionally supported Enterprise Open Source Software (EOSS) for customers in financial, government, and commercial IT.
