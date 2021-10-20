LAVAL, Quebec, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Group Elite, a world leader in contact center services, today announced their ability to deliver Verint Workforce Engagement (WFE) through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Verint WFE, part of the Verint Customer Engagement Cloud Platform, is a unified suite of cloud solutions for capturing interactions and managing the performance of employees across the enterprise, to improve the customer experience, scheduling and operational efficiency of the contact center. As a partner to Verint, Group Elite facilitates rapid deployments of the full-featured Verint cloud solution to support contact centers of all sizes.
This unique cloud offering in the Azure Marketplace combines the power of the Verint industry-leading solution, the cloud computing strength of Azure, and the robust contact center expertise of Group Elite's white-glove services. Now contact centers in over 53 markets around the world can choose Verint solutions in the Azure Marketplace, making it easier than ever before for an organization to maximize their Azure cloud investments.
"As organizations deploy new or perform a lift-and-shift of existing on-premises solutions, the industry demands a seamless path to their preferred cloud partner," shares Michael Moore, CEO of Group Elite. "By offering these advanced solutions on Azure, Group Elite is positioned to help clients and our partners find a way to design, purchase, deploy and transform their workforce engagement strategy."
The Verint Workforce Engagement applications on Azure include workforce management, call recording, automated quality management, performance management, speech analytics, text analytics, and desktop process analytics. Visit the Azure Marketplace for plans and pricing, as well as custom configurations for Project Management Services, Managed Services, and Quick Win Targeted Engagements. Leveraging Group Elite's Quick Win engagements, organizations can fast-track a specific business initiative such as First Contact Resolution, Regulatory Compliance, Automated Quality Monitoring, or Average Handle Time during their deployment.
"Verint is pleased to work with partners like Group Elite to deliver our market-leading workforce engagement solution," shares John Bourne, Senior Vice President Global Channels and Strategic Alliances at Verint. "Delivering Verint Workforce Engagement on Microsoft Azure through Group Elite showcases the strength of our open architecture strategy and accelerates a customer's journey to the cloud through our partner ecosystem."
About Verint
Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world's most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement™ to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap™.
