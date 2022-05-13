Celebrating 10 years of helping organizations drive customer satisfaction in contact centers
LAVAL, Quebec & GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Group Elite, a world leader in contact center services, celebrates 10 years of helping organizations engage with employees, drive customer satisfaction, and deliver on the customer experience. Opening in 2012 as a boutique services firm in the call recording industry, Group Elite is now a global managed services leader with thousands of projects achieved. During the last decade Group Elite continues to grow, innovate, and shift organizations to the cloud through a growing team of experienced contact center consultants and engineers.
"From the very beginning, our vision was to offer white-glove projects based on a hands-on, experience-driven approach to technology," shares Michael Moore, Founder and President of Group Elite. "Today, we deliver on that promise through an unmatched team of professionals."
As a Verint Strategic Partner, the team of 80+ professionals deliver on projects around the world and have been awarded title of "The Partner's Partner" in the industry. Group Elite boasts over 30 partners in the contact center industry and these organizations rely on Group Elite to execute on managed services projects in the cloud, directly impacting wallet-share within their customer base. As they continue to drive innovative solutions, Group Elite does so with an outstanding NPS of 80.
"Congratulations to the team at Group Elite," says John Bourne, SVP of Global Channels & Alliances at Verint. "Wishing you much success in the next 10 years and we look forward to powering the future of work through our partnership."
Throughout the course of the last decade Group Elite continues to innovate in the industry as well. Customers and partners rely on two unique solutions to support integration and migration in and around Verint solutions.
- EliteSync automates WFM schedule changes from what's published to what really happened to ensure contact center payroll accuracy.
- EliteKeep supports compliance-driven organizations as they switch call recording vendors by migrating their old recordings from legacy systems or keeping old recordings safe and secure in a cloud-based archive.
Martin Marois, IT Senior Manager Contact Center Technology from Vidéotron recently sat down with the team and stated, "in addition to providing innovative solutions, our team relies on Group Elite's expertise to deliver unique customer experiences across our residential, business, and entertainment solutions. Congratulations to the team for this milestone and we wish you continued success."
Dhiren Patel, Director of Advanced Solutions at Avaya shared, "The team at Group Elite accelerates what we do at Avaya by helping our clients maximize their investments and adapt quickly to the cloud. Thank you for your partnership and go celebrate with your team for this amazing achievement."
Dan Gentile, Technical Solutions Architect for the Customer Journey Solutions at Cisco Systems shared that, "Working with Group Elite ensures that my projects get the attention they deserve. Almost since the very beginning, we partner with their team to design and execute on extremely complex environments, ultimately, creating effortless, memorable experiences for our clients."
View milestone achievements from Group Elite over the last 10 years on their website, transitioning hundreds of clients to next-gen solutions, expanding their footprint, and playing a vital role in cloud-shifting contact center technology.
For more information or to speak with a Group Elite specialist, watch a quick video here or visit https://www.groupelite.com,
Media Contact
Matthew Storm, Group Elite, 1 2016795101, matthew.storm@groupelite.com
SOURCE Group Elite