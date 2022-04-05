Group O announced today that Kevin Kotecki has been appointed new CEO of Group O. A visionary leader with a unique combination of skills and accomplishments from both large corporations and entrepreneurial businesses, Kevin will continue the momentum built by Gregg Ontiveros.
Gregg Ontiveros' entrepreneurial spirit and continuous interest in emerging technologies has taken Group O from a $49M company in 1999 to the thriving $900M multi-faceted enterprise it is today. As principal owner, Gregg Ontiveros will continue to focus his time and talents to building new and existing client relationships.
With a knack for creating successful strategies and potent tactics, Kevin Kotecki has consistently generated strong sales and profitable growth. He excels at igniting positive cultural transformations, engaging a diverse workforce, and building high functioning teams.
"By leading world-class brands like Pabst Brewing Company, Proctor & Gamble, Mark Anthony Brands, Brach's, and Coors Brewing Company, Kevin not only brings extensive experience in strategic planning, sales, marketing, and operations, but a fresh perspective to a B2B business model," said Gregg Ontiveros. "Group O is ready to take the business to the next level and is excited to welcome Kevin to our Group O family."
In his previous roles as President and CEO of Pabst Brewing Company and Brach's Confections, Kevin implemented new vision, strategy and marketing approaches to improve financial performance resulting in both organizations being named fastest growing brand in their categories.
"I am thrilled to be joining the Group O team," said Kotecki. "I have witnessed the company's tremendous growth over the years, driven by exemplary leadership, clever innovation and world class collaboration and teamwork. I greatly admire the amazing culture that Gregg and Bob Ontiveros have created and nurtured, and am excited to become part of it."
Mr. Kotecki received his Bachelors in Business Administration from University of Iowa and his MBA from Northwestern University – Kellogg School of Management.
About Group O: Group O is an End-to-End solutions provider specializing in marketing, supply chain, packaging and mobile device lifecycle solutions. Headquartered in Milan, Illinois, and with major operations in Minnesota and Texas, Group O employs more than 1,000 professionals with diverse industry experience in optimizing inventory, materials, logistics, fulfillment and customer engagement.
Founded in 1974 as a small, family-run packaging company, Group O has grown into a thriving $900M multi-faceted enterprise with world-class industry experience supporting brands including AT&T, Michelin, Samsung, and PepsiCo. For more information on Group O, visit GroupO.com.
