MILAN, Ill., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Group O proudly announced today that a member of its management team recently achieved citizenship to the United States of America. Amadi Chukwuemeka, Engineering Manager for Group O's Supply Chain Mobile division, began his journey to citizenship in 2013 while pursuing his Master's degree in Environmental Management at Coventry University in London.
It was after his professor suggested he attend a conference in Woodland, TX to collect primary research for his thesis that he met many engineers who encouraged him to come back to America for its vast employment opportunities. He took their advice and returned to attend UTA in Arlington, TX in 2015 to pursue an additional certification and found employment as a process technician.
Originally from Nigeria, Amadi joined Group O in 2018 and continued his journey to citizenship, ultimately receiving his Certificate of Naturalization this month.
"It is a dream come true," said Amadi. "America is a great nation full of diversity and opportunities where if you work hard, you can accomplish anything."
This sentiment holds a special place within Group O's culture. As a 100% Hispanic owned minority business, Group O Founder, the late Robert Ontiveros, was a second generation immigrant whose grandparents immigrated to America from Mexico in 1918 during the Mexican Revolution. Bob worked hard from his humble beginnings and always believed that, "everyone wins when people get the opportunity to show what they can do."
Group O maintains a strong commitment to supporting diversity, sustainability and corporate social responsibility in all facets of its business. This is demonstrated through our motivated team of employees, and dedication to supporting causes that better the lives of individuals in our communities.
About Group O:
Group O is an End-to-End solutions provider specializing in supply chain, packaging, and customer acquisition and retention programs. Group O is committed to providing solutions designed to reduce or offset their client's carbon footprint through waste reduction efforts, efficiency programs, automation, and technology.
Headquartered in Milan, Illinois, and with major operations in Minnesota and Texas, Group O employs more than 1,000 professionals with diverse industry experience in optimizing inventory, logistics, fulfillment, and customer engagement.
Founded in 1974 as a small, family-run packaging company, Group O has grown into a thriving $900 million enterprise with world-class industry experience under the leadership of the Ontiveros family.
Media Contact
Sarah Reemtsma, Group O, 309.736.8222, Sarah.Reemtsma@GroupO.com
SOURCE Group O