ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Group Salus, developers of an artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity incident mitigation and response system for small and medium sized business (SMBs) and other organizations, today announced it has launched a beta version of its innovative PreTector platform, believed to be the first of its kind for the SMB market.
The cloud-based technology will enable smaller companies or public sector organizations to identify the resources, people and organizational structure they will need to prepare for a cyberattack, then guide them step-by-step to both mitigate the attack and develop and execute a communications strategy that will help reduce potential harm to their corporate and brand reputations.
"PreTector is a comprehensive, all-in-one solution that helps SMBs assess their readiness to respond to a cybersecurity incident, prepare for and manage their response and recovery to an attack, all while protecting their brand and corporate reputation," said Group Salus CEO Larry Lafferty. "To our knowledge, PreTector is the first cybersecurity response solution of its type with an affordable cost to serve small businesses and public sector organizations."
PreTector provides organizations with an online assessment to gauge their cyber response readiness, then uses that information to construct a viable response plan, and practice simulated cyber incidents. When an incident occurs, the product will guide an organization through all aspects of managing the incident, assign and track tasks, automatically log the history of the incident, and alert identified stakeholders that may have been impacted.
Uniquely, the platform gives users access to scores of proprietary and professionally prepared communications templates and materials including press releases, FAQs, letters to customers, notifications to government and regulatory officials, and so on. This release is the foundation for an AI-enabled product that is in development.
"Since 2004, I have been helping thousands of organizations of all sizes respond effectively to security and privacy incidents," said Jon Neiditz, a partner at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP, Atlanta and one of the country's preeminent cybersecurity attorneys. "Small and medium-sized organizations are often offered only short-term teams of consulting resources if they have purchased cyber-risk insurance, not any software that will help them manage risks, respond to threats and control costs. That's why, with small and medium-sized firms now being hit with zero day attacks from nation states, I believe the Group Salus PreTector solution addresses a critical need."
"Failure to build a strong plan before a cyber privacy incident lets your attacker get away. Failure to execute a strong plan cripples your current and future business," said Robert Jackson, a former global information security officer. "Group Salus' groundbreaking new service helps you successfully avoid both failures."
Group Salus is an emerging company founded by Scott Marticke and co-founders Mark Goldman and William Marks. The trio has more than 100 years of combined marketing, branding and corporate communications experience. Other key leaders of the company include Ross Everett, who serves as chief technology officer and has more than 40 years of cybersecurity experience, Dr. Richard Dunlap, who is leading product development, Dr. Steve Everett, head of stakeholder research and Michael Jacobson, chief financial officer.
Lafferty also serves as CEO of Veloxiti AI Works which has entered into a joint development partnership with Group Salus to build the PreTector platform.
In addition to Goldman, Neiditz and Jackson, other members of the Group Salus Advisory Board are:
- Benn Konsynski – George S. Craft Distinguished University Professor of Information Systems & Operations at the Goizueta Business School at Emory University.
- Darrin Reynolds – Former head of Amazon's Emerging Regulations program for the corporate Information Security Team.
- Gary Cooper – Founder and Managing Partner of Aptitude Ventures.
- Ken Bernhardt – Dr. Bernhardt was Regents Professor of Marketing and Taylor E. Little, Jr. Professor of Marketing, and Chairman of the Marketing Department at Georgia State University.
- Kelly Caffarelli – First president of the Home Depot Foundation, a position she held for over a decade.
- Karen Robinson – Longtime technology entrepreneur who has built several companies including Nanolumens, also led the development of Opportunity International, a successful global micro-finance organization.
- Jennifer Ready -- Founder and Partner at Narwhal Digital with 20 years in digital marketing.
