TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GroupBy Inc., a leading provider of eCommerce product discovery solutions, is excited to announce customers can now directly access our product discovery suite via API, exclusively through the Google Cloud Marketplace. Retailers and eCommerce companies can now benefit from this move to quickly deploy and manage GroupBy's solutions on Google Cloud's platform to maximize their cloud investment.
By getting direct access to the latest innovations within Google Cloud and GroupBy, more customers are expected to further enhance customer experience on their eCommerce platform by enabling smooth journeys and improving findability. By purchasing GroupBy's solutions on the Google Cloud Marketplace, customers would also benefit from the go-to-market efforts and expert guidance on helping them scale their business.
Roland Gossage, the CEO, GroupBy, said, "In our commitment to provide the best-in-class technology and infrastructure to our clients, we have made our solution available exclusively on the Google Cloud Marketplace. With ever-increasing data volumes and complexities, more companies are choosing Google Cloud as their cloud service provider. This partnership will help our clients to simplify their vendor onboarding, leverage their combined cloud spend, speed up deployment times and ultimately help them deliver exceptional digital experiences for consumers."
"We are excited to partner with GroupBy as a new product discovery partner to help vendors enhance their eCommerce capabilities and deliver highly personalized customer experiences. With this partnership, retailers can expect easy implementation of search and personalization capabilities to improve conversions," said Chris Colyer, WW Head of Retail Industry Partnerships, Google Cloud.
About GroupBy Inc.
GroupBy's fully cloud native technology powers the world's most relevant and highly converting eCommerce websites, while reducing manual effort. Our SaaS-based suite provides industry-leading features for data enrichment, search, navigation, personalization, merchandizing, SEO and search autocomplete, and is backed by our ongoing commitment to partnering with our clients. We excel with complex, large-scale B2B configurations and in dynamic, high volume B2C scenarios. Founded in 2013, GroupBy is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and has offices in Austin, Texas.
Media Contact
Joanna Balkowski, GroupBy Inc., +1 6472102179, joanna.balkowski@groupbyinc.com
SOURCE GroupBy Inc.