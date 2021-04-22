BOSTON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Groupize, the most innovative all-in-one platform for travel and event management, today announced the launch of a DIY Attendee App for virtual, hybrid, and in-person events and meetings. Designed for events of any size, from internal meetings to large conferences, the app allows companies to level up their experiences for events such as e-learning, training, e-recruiting, team building, trade shows, and more, but for a lot less than existing options.
Industry research shows that average event apps cost between $2,500-$19,000 and can be complicated to deploy. The Groupize Attendee App includes all the must-have features and is not only cost-effective but is the only DIY app that needs no designer or coder.
"There is a huge demand for solutions that cater to events when a virtual link just isn't enough," explains Groupize CEO Alisa de Gaspe Beaubien. "In line with our vision and passion, we created this app for company-wide adoption to address an untapped and underserved market. Our app starts at $500/event and can be configured easily and quickly using company-approved templates. In just minutes, users can elevate their events into interactive, branded, hybrid, and professional experiences with zero training."
The Groupize Attendee App works with video conferencing services like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, GoToMeeting, Google Hangouts, Amazon Chime, Ring Central, WebEx, and others.
Additionally, the app offers a virtual networking experience with spatial recognition that comes as close to in-person networking as possible. Planners can create spaces with virtual backgrounds such as lobbies, stages, exhibition halls, conference rooms, or bars. Attendees can navigate from room to room and network directly with other attendees within their virtual proximity.
Charles de Gaspe Beaubien, Groupize CCO & Head of Product, adds, "For the last year, I have been pulling my hair every time I had to participate in virtual events on the existing and confusing virtual apps the industry uses. We might not be the first to market with a hybrid attendee app, but we are thrilled to have the opportunity to deliver best in class usability for a fraction of the cost of those legacy systems."
Platform Highlights
● Full branding and customization
● Sessions management
● Speakers profiles
● Exhibitors and sponsors management
● Virtual or contactless check via QR code
● Attendee listing and chat
● Resources and documents
● Upload video recordings pre or post-session
● Location and maps
● On-demand resources & presentations
● Attendance analytics
● Multi tracks and multi-day
● Unique spaces with backgrounds
● Spatial recognition networking
● Connects to SAP Concur for travel itinerary
● Seamless integration to Groupize Registration for pre, during, and post-event cohesive experiences
Customers can purchase the hybrid Attendee App on its own and pair it with the Groupize all-in-one platform, including registration websites. The addition of this latest innovative module comes at a point of exponential growth for Groupize as demand for the company's highly intuitive, enterprise solution to manage expense, travel, and risk for all meetings, events, and guest travel is at an all-time high, with a 600% increase YOY.
To learn more, visit groupize.com.
About Groupize
Winner of Phocuswright Innovation Award, BTN Top 25 Most Influential of 2017, and Skift 2019 Corporate Travel Innovators, Groupize is committed to reinventing event management with easy-to-use tools that simplify all processes in the lifecycle of a corporate meeting, creating better outcomes for all stakeholders. We turn difficult into simple, make the unknown known, and put an end to tedious tasks while controlling the largest area of unmanaged spend in a corporation. For more information, please call 1.855.GROUPIZE, or visit groupize.com.
Media Contact
Alisa de Gaspe Beaubien, Groupize Solutions, +1 508-232-7719 Ext: 215, alisa@groupize.com
Ivana Johnston, Puzzle Partner, 705-241-5244, ivana@puzzlepartner.ca
SOURCE Groupize Solutions