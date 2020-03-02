ARLINGTON, Va., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GroupSense, a digital risk protection company, and Grant Thornton LLP, one of the nation's largest audit, tax and advisory firms, have teamed to offer a digital crime mitigation solution. The new solution couples GroupSense's operationally ready intelligence, gathered through both automated and human reconnaissance, with Grant Thornton's cyber and fraud risk, data privacy and due diligence offerings to give Grant Thornton clients a powerful, tailored solution for identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities in their digital environments.
Grant Thornton operates an industry-leading fraud risk management practice that has established solutions to help clients assess and mitigate the risks posed by threat actors as varied as common fraudsters, organized nation-state threat actors and employees looking to exploit sensitive data, among many others. Grant Thornton's cyber, data privacy and due diligence solutions provide clients exceptional insights into the risks they face in these areas. The GroupSense alliance will be a force multiplier that can provide Grant Thornton's clients with significantly richer intelligence in order to protect their assets as well as improve the quality of their decision making.
"Too often organizations silo their cybersecurity, fraud and risk management groups, which creates gaps in understanding where the biggest risks are coming from. By looking at these disciplines holistically, we can help our clients more effectively manage and reduce organizational risk," said Linda Miller, a partner at Grant Thornton. "By teaming up with GroupSense, Grant Thornton can now bring significantly more customized and pre-processed insight into the nature and extent of the threats our clients face."
GroupSense provides risk intelligence that maps specifically to each client's digital business footprint and risk profile. By combining technology and a world-class human analyst team, GroupSense delivers finished intelligence that is ready to use, requiring no additional processing or customization by client security teams.
"Typical cybersecurity approaches to areas such as anti-fraud and mergers and acquisitions are expensive and cumbersome and often don't supply the tailored intelligence needed to make informed business decisions," said Kurtis Minder, co-founder and CEO of GroupSense. "By working with Grant Thornton, we're able to augment their solutions to offer a low-touch approach to digital crime that provides the due diligence companies need to successfully mitigate risk."
About Grant Thornton
Founded in Chicago in 1924, Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd, one of the world's leading organizations of independent audit, tax and advisory firms. Grant Thornton, which has revenues in excess of $1.9 billion and operates more than 50 offices, works with a broad range of dynamic publicly and privately held companies, government agencies, financial institutions, and civic and religious organizations.
"Grant Thornton" refers to Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate, one another and are not liable for one another's acts or omissions.
About GroupSense
GroupSense is a digital risk protection company that delivers customer-specific intelligence that dramatically improves enterprise cybersecurity and fraud-management operations. Unlike generic cyber-intelligence vendors, GroupSense uses a combination of automated and human reconnaissance to create finished intelligence that maps to each customer's specific digital business footprint and risk profile. This enables customers to immediately use GroupSense's intelligence to reduce risk, without requiring any additional processing or management by overstretched security and risk teams. GroupSense is based in Arlington, Va., with a growing customer base that includes large enterprises, state and municipal governments, law enforcement agencies and more.