ARLINGTON, Va., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GroupSense, a digital risk protection company, today announced it will host a webinar titled "Threats Over the Horizon" on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from 12-12:45 p.m. ET. The webinar will be moderated by Jessica Gulick, founder and CEO of KATZCY, and feature Richard Stiennon, chief research analyst at IT-Harvest and Kurtis Minder, co-founder and CEO of GroupSense.
During the webinar, Stiennon and Minder will address how:
- Cyber attackers have pivoted their tactics and targets
- Changes in motives and targets is disrupting and expanding the threat landscape
"The cybersecurity threat landscape is in a constant state of flux around the world," said Minder. "In this webinar, we hope to provide attendees with the ability to reframe their understanding of their threat profile so they can better defend and respond to cyberattacks, whether it be a phishing email or a video threat."
For more information, and to register for the webinar, please visit: https://bit.ly/3dGiS1g. The webinar will also be available to view on-demand starting May 28, 2020 on the GroupSense website.
About GroupSense
GroupSense is a digital risk protection company that delivers customer-specific intelligence that dramatically improves enterprise cybersecurity and fraud-management operations. Unlike generic cyber-intelligence vendors, GroupSense uses a combination of automated and human reconnaissance to create finished intelligence that maps to each customer's specific digital business footprint and risk profile. This enables customers to immediately use GroupSense's intelligence to reduce enterprise risk, without requiring any additional processing or management by overstretched security and fraud-prevention teams. GroupSense is based in Arlington, Va., with a growing customer base that includes large enterprises, state and municipal governments, law enforcement agencies and more.