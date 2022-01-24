SAN DIEGO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GroupSolver, Inc., the innovative market research survey platform, has released their newest feature: LiveSlides™. This industry breakthrough allows GroupSolver's users to easily transform their survey data into slides with a push of a button. LiveSlides™ can be shared with colleagues, executive teams, investors, etc. as a weblink or downloaded as a PDF.
Until now, to share insights from survey data, researchers have been building static PowerPoint presentations, and any data update has meant more copy and pasting. LiveSlides™ presentations automatically update as new survey responses become available, always keeping reports up to date. Taking advantage of available templates and other automation tricks, GroupSolver subscribers can quickly build beautiful, dynamic presentations that tell the story of their data.
LiveSlides™ saves researchers days of analysis, eliminating the need to screenshot or build charts manually. Because LiveSlides™ updates in real-time, researchers and their stakeholders can hear what their customers are telling them here and now. Stay tuned as GroupSolver continues to expand LiveSlides™ and adds new functionality to expedite the research process from business question to the a-ha moment.
Interested in using LiveSlides™ for your next research project? Get in touch with the GroupSolver team for a quick, free demo: https://www.groupsolver.com/contact/
About GroupSolver:
GroupSolver is a market research technology company based in San Diego, with operations in Utah and Slovakia. It has built an intelligent market research platform (think "online survey with a brain") that helps businesses answer their burning why, how, and what questions faster and with more confidence. By combining machine learning and crowd intelligence, the GroupSolver technology helps decision-makers and researchers find insights that traditionally remain hidden from online surveys or focus groups.
GroupSolver serves customers across all industries and research solutions. They accommodate clients for any research project need, from subscription-based customers to full-service projects.
Learn more at: https://www.groupsolver.com
Media Contact
Balbina De La Garza, GroupSolver, Inc., 1 6462461858, balbina@groupsolver.com
SOURCE GroupSolver, Inc.