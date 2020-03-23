CAMPBELL, Calif., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Groupware Technology, Inc., a leading solutions provider, announced today that that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Groupware to its 2020 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list acknowledges the top tier of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology suppliers, scaled to their company size. These organizations have differentiated themselves as premier solution providers, earning multiple, top-level IT certifications, specializations and partner program designations from the industry's most prestigious technology providers.
Each year, The Channel Company's research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-centric technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have earned these elite designations — enabling them to deliver exclusive products, services and customer support — are then selected from a pool of online applicants.
"Solution providers that continue to pursue vendor certifications and extend their skill sets across various technologies and IT practices are proving their commitment to delivering the greatest business value to their customers through an incomparable level of service," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "Our CRN Tech Elite 250 list recognizes leading solution providers with expansive technical knowledge and esteemed certifications for exactly that reason."
"We are honored to be consistently recognized by CRN as a Tech Elite 250 solution provider," said Mike Thompson, CEO of Groupware Technology. "Investing in the continued professional development of our technical teams to master the skills and top-tier certifications in the latest technologies is a top priority for us. In today's climate, organizations are adapting to a new work environment based on mobility and remote access to IT resources. The diligence that our technical teams have exhibited in expanding their technology knowledge base enables us to deliver the solutions that our customers demand as they face complex new challenges."
Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the February issue of CRN, and online at www.CRN.com/TechElite250.
About Groupware Technology
Groupware Technology, Inc. is a leading IT solutions provider specializing in data centers, cloud, data and AI, networking, security, applications, rack integration services and first call support. We deliver these innovative technology services to world-class companies to help them achieve mission-critical objectives, lower costs, improve agility and increase competitive advantages. We are committed to help our customers optimize, integrate and automate their IT assets, as well as evaluate and implement robust new technologies and cloud-centric infrastructure models. For more information, contact (408) 540-0090 or visit www.groupwaretech.com
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
©2020 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
