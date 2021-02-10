HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and email migration expert discusses GroupWise migration benefits, challenges, options, tools, and expertise in a new article on its website. The informative article first lists the benefits of migrating from GroupWise to a cloud solution such as Microsoft 365.
The author then compares the options of a DIY migration vs partnering with a GroupWise migration expert. He cites the deep technical knowledge and tool set of a GroupWise migration professional as reasons for choosing the expert option.
"The right migration tool—backed by proven expertise—makes the daunting task of GroupWise migration not only possible, but painless," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "GroupWise Migration Tool and Proven Expertise Deliver Painless Email Migration."
GroupWise Migration Challenges
"Despite the benefits, migrating from GroupWise presents significant challenges, particularly for organizations that have used the platform for many years. Large mailboxes, poorly configured systems and tight timelines add layers of complexity."
"For example, a common hurdle involves GroupWise personal archives. Consider that GroupWise archives were designed when the average hard drive held 20 MB. With modern mailboxes holding many GB of data, old designs can no longer keep up."
Migration Options
"Migration options are limited. While using an off-the-shelf migration tool may work for moving a handful of mailboxes to the cloud, DIY migration opens the door for a host of costly problems. Manual migration requires a sophisticated knowledge of scripts, as well as in-depth technical understanding of both GroupWise and the new platform."
Ensure Success with GroupWise Migration Experts
The email migration experts at Messaging Architects bring decades of experience with GroupWise and Microsoft 365/Exchange. These former GroupWise engineers draw on their comprehensive knowledge of both source and target systems, including all processes involved in the access and delivery of data services.
Using processes and tools proven over hundreds of GroupWise migrations, they accomplish the migration behind the scenes. Organizations can expect consistency throughout the migration experience, facilitating a smooth transition to the new system.
Have you read?
eDiscovery for Mobile Presents Unique Data Collection Challenges
Mobile Retail Data Delivers Increased Value through Data Governance
About Messaging Architects
Messaging Architects specializes in effectively managing and securing an organization's most precious asset, its information. With over 20 years of information management and technology consulting experience, the Messaging Architects team has provided corporations, educational intuitions, health care facilities and nonprofits with methodologies, procedures and technology to keep their data organized, compliant and secure.
About eMazzanti Technologies
eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring and support.
eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list 9X, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.
Media Contact
Kent Sorensen, Messaging Architects, 14803345403, kents@mstar.net
SOURCE Messaging Architects