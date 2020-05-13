Futureproof_IT_Event_Information.jpg

Futureproof IT Event Information

 By Grove Technologies

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The first-ever Futureproof IT summit, an event put on by Alectrona, Abelloni, Technolutionary and the MacAdmins Podcast, was announced early last month. Apple consultants are looking to give back amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Futureproof IT, scheduled for a May 18-20, is "A first of its kind virtual summit, bringing together global tech leadership to address the operational, security, and financial impact of COVID-19", meant for IT professionals and small businesses owners around the world. ﻿

All proceeds from Futureproof IT 2020 are being donated to Heart to Heart International to support their humanitarian work distributing urgently needed equipment and medication.

"I think this event is going to be a game-changer. The world has changed so much in light of COVID-19, and with it, so much uncertainty has been introduced, but Futureproof IT has the capacity to revolutionize our perspective," says Jon Brown, owner of Grove Technologies, a Mac MSP in Washington D.C. 

Attendees can participate in sessions addressing urgent issues such as planning ahead for business continuity in a pandemic, best IT practices for rapidly shifting to virtual offices, adopting a Zero-Trust Model for secure application access, onboarding & offboarding remote employees, collaborating with internal & external teams effectively, budget strategies for navigating changing IT needs.

Sponsors of the event include Grove Technologies, a Mac MSP in Washington DC, Autonomy CoOpSimple Thread & The New IT.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunity information can be found at https://www.FutureproofIT.org

Media Contact:
Jon Brown
Phone: 888-253-9103
Email: jon@grovetech.co

