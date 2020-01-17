DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Grow Lights - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Grow Lights Market accounted for $3.05 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $9.72 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.
Some of the factors such as growth in indoor farming practices, increasing number of plant factories, and need for sustainable development among growers driving the market growth. However, huge costs of energy-efficient and better quality grow lights, and requirement of different light spectrums for different crops are restraining the market.
By technology, Light-Emitting Diode (LED) is estimated to have a lucrative growth because of the increase in demand for energy-efficient and economical grow lights among consumers and increasing government activities to support the adoption of LED lights over the globe.
Based on geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the rapid growth in urban agriculture, such as vertical farming, greenhouses, and growth chambers. Countries, like Japan, Taiwan, and China are the major source of demand for grow lights in the region and are estimated to stay so over the forecast period.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Grow Lights Market, By Spectrum
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Partial Spectrum
5.3 Full Spectrum
6 Global Grow Lights Market, By Light Source
6.1 Introduction
6.2 High-pressure Sodium (HPS)
6.3 Fluorescent Lights
6.4 Light Emitting Diodes
6.5 Other Light Sources
7 Global Grow Lights Market, By Installation
7.1 Introduction
7.2 New Installations
7.3 Retrofit Installations
8 Global Grow Lights Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 High-intensity Discharge (HID) Lights
8.2.1 Ceramic Metal Halide Lamps
8.2.2 High Intensity Sodium Lamps
8.2.3 Combination MH and HPS lamps
8.2.4 Metal-Halide Lamps
8.2.5 Other Light Sources
8.2.5.1 Switchable Ballasts
8.2.5.2 Conversion Bulbs
8.3 Fluorescent Lighting
8.3.1 T5
8.3.2 Compact Fluorescent Light (CFL)
8.3.2.1 White Color
8.3.2.2 Neutral White Color
8.4 Light-Emitting Diode (LED)
8.4.1 LED Based on Crop Type
8.4.1.1 Food and Flower
8.4.1.2 Vegetative
8.5 High-Intensity Discharge
8.5.1 Metal-Halide Lamp
8.5.2 High-Pressure Sodium Lamp
8.6 Other Technologies
8.6.1 Plasma Lighting
8.6.2 Induction Lighting
9 Global Grow Lights Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Commercial Greenhouse
9.3 Research
9.4 Indoor Farming
9.5 TURF and Landscaping
9.6 Vertical Farming
9.7 Other Applications
10 Global Grow Lights Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 General Electric Company
12.2 Gavita Holland B.V.
12.3 Iwasaki Electric Co. Ltd.
12.4 Royal Philips Electronics B.V.
12.5 Heliospectra AB
12.6 Osram Licht AG
12.7 Lumigrow Inc.
12.8 Hortilux Schreder B.V.
12.9 Illumitex Inc.
12.10 Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.
12.11 Sunlight Supply Inc.
12.12 Epistar Corp.
12.13 Grow LED Hydro
12.14 Signify N.V.
