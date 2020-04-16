AUSTIN, Texas, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine your dinner table laden with fresh, nutritious food that you've grown yourself in your backyard. This is not a dream, but something you can do. The 6th annual Home Grown Food Summit has more than 35+ presentations to help you make this a reality.
Home grown food summit topics include:
The presenters are bestselling authors, leading research institutes, and super empowered individuals. You'll learn:
- 7 powerful fertilizers you can make from household waste
- Elegant vertical gardens
- Chicken whispering
- Roadkill: How to know if it is safe to eat
- Container gardens
- Goats in the backyard, everything you need to get started
- 5 best plants to growing in a greenhouse
- Herbs for dental issues
- Dealing with garden pests
- Victory gardens
- How to make and use herbal medicines
- Getting kids into green time versus screen time
- Growing backyard cannabis
- Property purchase checklist for homesteads or survival retreats
- Beyond the brownie: cannabis in the kitchen
- How to grow medicinal herbs
The Home Grown Food Summit is online and airs from May 4 to May 10. Free registration at https://homegrownfoodsummit.com
Seven free bonuses when you register for the Home Grown Food Summit
Get these bonuses immediately upon registration:
- Anti-viral protocol for natural control of herpes, shingles, influenza, hepatitis A, B, C and other viruses
- 10 strategies for growing food in climate change
- "Compost" the funniest movie on building soil you've ever seen
- Top 10 Immune boosting herbs
- 50 easy and free fertilizers
- The organic gardeners toolkit
- Free membership in the Grow Network
5 Live "Ask Me Anything Sessions" at the Home Grown Food Summit
Call in and get direct access.
* Dr. Patrick Jones - Saturday, May 9th 1pm CST
Dr. Jones has been a practicing veterinarian since 1992, and he's a Traditional Naturopath and Clinical Herbalist. As a veterinarian, he regularly treats cases such as: gunshot wounds, chronic diseases, and trauma.
* Ronnie Cummins - Saturday, May 9th 3pm CST
Ronnie is the International Director of the Organic Consumers Association. Ronnie is most famous as the organizer and force behind the "millions against Monsanto" campaign. He joins us to talk about what you can do in your own backyard to contribute to the regeneration of our planet.
* Katrina Blair - Saturday, May 9th 5pm CST
Katrina is most well known for her book "The Wild Wisdom of Weeds: 13 Essential Plants for Human Survival". But that is only one of many projects, she is one busy woman, and we're overjoyed that she's made time to chat with us during this Summit.
* Joel Salatin - Sunday, May 10th 3pm CST
Joel Salatin is known to many as "America's Farmer." Joel has 12 published books and a thriving multi-generational PolyFace farm. He's as comfortable moving cows in a pasture as addressing CEOs in a Wall Street business conference.
Mixing mischievous humor with hard-hitting information, Salatin never fails to entertain and inspire – and he's looking forward to joining Marjory again for one of his favorite activities – a live Q&A with you!
* Jerome Osentowski - Sunday, May 10th 5pm CST
Jerome is the author of "Greenhouse Forest Gardening" and he is renowned for being able to grow tropical fruits in bizarre cold conditions. Director and founder of Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute, he is one of the foremost experts in sustainable, small-scale agriculture both outdoors and inside greenhouses.
Register now for the free online "Home Grown Food Summit" https://homegrownfoodsummit.com
The Home Grown Food Summit Is Hosted by Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft is featured in "Who's Who in America" for inspiring hundreds of thousands of new gardeners, restoring heirloom genetics in gardens and livestock, and the return to natural medicine. National Geographic featured Marjory as an expert in sustainable living, she has hosted Mother Earth New's online "Homesteading Summit" and she is the founder of The Grow Network, which is the premier community of people who are stopping the destruction of the Earth via "home grown food on every table". https://thegrownetwork.com
