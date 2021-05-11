MURFREESBORO, Tenn., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Growing Home Farms, LLC, with operations based in Tennessee and Colorado, is excited to announce its new retail website catering to people looking for high quality and affordable trees and plants that they can grow at home. In addition, the company focuses on plants that grow superfoods and gift trees packaged in eco-friendly bamboo and other materials. Their new retail website can be found at ImGrowingHome.com.

Jim Reynolds, Master Grower at Growing Home Farms commented, "We're extremely excited to launch our new website and make available our high quality trees and plants to families and ship them directly to their doorstep, ready to plant. The website is something that has been in the works for over a year and we're excited to go live this week."

Reynolds continues, "In addition to offering the popular tree and plant options found at many big chain centers and small retail nurseries nationwide, we also focus on plants that grow superfoods and gift trees that are packaged in unique ways. This unique offering, along with our quality focus and low price guarantee, gives us an edge over many local retail shops where you can pay 2-3x more for a lower quality plant."

About Growing Home Farms, LLC

Growing Home Farms, based in Tennessee and Colorado, offers hundreds of high quality and affordable trees and plants that can be shipped same-day from its U.S. nursery operations. The company has a 100% satisfaction guarantee and can be reached at (800) 652-9079 or online at ImGrowingHome.com.

Media Contact

Jim Reynolds, Growing Home Farms, LLC, (800) 652-9079, info@imgrowinghome.com

 

SOURCE Growing Home Farms, LLC

