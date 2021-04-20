SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Growth Molecules and Gainsight are bringing Customer Success thought leadership to the market through a series of live shows launched earlier this month. The collaboration is focused on reimagining Customer Success where the value realization journey is simplified. Growth Molecules and Gainsight believe that companies, and their end-users, will benefit from the use of Customer Success technology to produce a remarkable customer experience.
"We are excited to partner with Gainsight as both companies believe that simplifying customer success often means going through a makeover that will enable customer success teams, clarify processes and power systems to scale the modern company." — Emilia D'Anzica, Host of the CS Founder, Growth Molecules
This exclusive collaboration has a mission to drive growth by simplifying customer success. Companies are often hyper-focused on getting net new customers, but what about keeping them? The Growth Molecules team believes the experience after the sale is where the hyper-focus belongs—that's the secret to maximizing customer lifetime value.
Gainsight and Growth Molecules are working together to create simple playbooks.
This will be achieved by publishing complementary resources and broadcasting live shows with leaders from around the world. These leaders have demonstrated simplification of their post-sales relationship management with 360-degree views of people, processes, and systems as the center of company success. Collaborating with a company recognized as the market and thought leader for Customer Success software, Gainsight empowers hundreds of customer-focused businesses to deliver positive outcomes and exceptional experiences to their customers every day by enabling enterprises to successfully onboard, retain and expand their customer base.
"The Customer Success community has come a long way in the last 8 years and should be proud of what we all have pioneered together. That being said, we can all agree that for the industry to continue to grow and thrive, we need to take a step back and recognize that the domain has become unnecessarily complex. We have rightfully experimented with many approaches to "let a thousand flowers bloom," but haven't done the necessary pruning to make it easier for new companies to get started. We're excited to partner with Growth Molecules to create a simpler 'getting started' playbook for Customer Success teams." — Nick Mehta, CEO, Gainsight
With Gainsight sponsoring the Customer Success Makeover Show, Growth Molecules will continue to provide its clients with best-in-class assessments, playbooks, training, enablement, technology evaluation support, CCO/VP fractional services, and executive coaching.
"Across our team, we have deep expertise in customer success and know first hand, working with companies to enable customer teams and leadership with actionable customer insights and technology, along with superior customer success management, are the golden tickets to company growth. The internal operations and external experience success are what 'The Customer Success Makeover Show' is all about." — Paul Reeves, Producer of the CS Makeover Show and Partner, Growth Molecules
About Growth Molecules
We jumpstart growth by simplifying Customer Success with consulting services, which makes companies more profitable. Clients include Gainsight, Modern Health, Aurora Solar, and many others who use customer success as a key to improving bottom-line results. Further information is available at http://www.GrowthMolecules.com and by following Growth Molecules on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Gainsight
Gainsight's innovative technology helps companies prevent churn by identifying at-risk customers, creating systematic processes to mitigate concerns, and efficiently ramping up engagement efforts. The company's Customer Cloud offers a powerful set of solutions focused on customer success, product experience, revenue optimization, and customer data, that together enable businesses to put the customer at the center of everything they do. Learn how leading companies like GE Digital, SAP Concur, and Box use Gainsight at http://www.gainsight.com.
