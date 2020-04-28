DUBLIN, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing Materials Market in Consumer Goods, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research study analyzes the growth opportunities for 3D printing materials in the consumer goods market. This is a global deliverable and provides an in-depth research into the consumer goods segment that comprises footwear and jewelry. Regional analysis is presented at the segment level to capture the regional dynamics of 3D printing materials across the footwear and jewelry sectors. The time period for this study is 2016 to 2026 for the total market and the jewelry segment and 2018 to 2026 for the footwear segment, with 2019 as the base year.
The study also analyzes the current market size in terms of volumes and revenue, based on average prices of 3D printing materials across the marketplace. It also provides a 7-year forecast based on the expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) at which 3D printing materials are likely to grow across footwear and jewelry sectors, various material chemistries, regions, and technologies. The research service bases the forecast on various drivers and restraints, in addition to regional, product, and technology trends in the marketplace. The study also analyzes key market participants and the competitive factors that are critical for participants to achieve organic growth and gain a solid foothold in the market. Price variations and factors that affect prices for different 3D printing material chemistries have also been discussed in this study. To assess the current size of the market and to evaluate the future potential, key political, socioeconomic, regulatory, environmental, and technological factors have been taken into consideration.
The study also focuses on the Mega Trends affecting the adoption of 3D printing materials and the degree of their impact.
The footwear and jewelry segments are further segmented by region, chemistry, and technology. The footwear market is segmented by chemistries, such as polyurethane-based resin, Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU), and other smaller chemistries, such as nylon and rubber. The jewelry market is segmented by chemistries, such as photopolymeric resins, plastic powders, and precious metals.
The key questions this study will answer are as follows:
- Is the market growing, how long will it grow, and what will be the compound annual growth rate?
- What are the key factors driving and restraining market growth?
- What are the adoption levels of 3D printing in the footwear and jewelry segments?
- What are the growth opportunities for the different application segments and chemistries?
- What are the key factors differentiating the top participants in the market?
- Which are the top participants in the 3D printing material market for consumer goods?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Significance of Additive Manufacturing
- Comparative Study of Consumer Goods Manufacturing
- Major 3D Printing Technologies for Consumer Goods
- Growth of 3D Printing in Consumer Goods
- Market Segmentation
- Geographic Scope
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
3. Forecasts and Trends - Total 3D Printing Materials Market for Consumer Goods
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
4. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Leverage Price-performance Tradeoff to Enhance Market Penetration
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Consolidations
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
5. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
- Mega Trends Impact on the Growth of the 3D Printing Materials Market for Consumer Goods
6. Analysis of the 3D Printing Materials Used in the Footwear Segment
- Key Findings
- Segment Overview and Introduction
- Footwear 3D Printing Ecosystem
- Regulations for 3D Printing Materials
- Value Chain Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis Discussion
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Technology
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Chemistry
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
7. Analysis of the 3D Printing Materials Used in the Jewelry Segment
- Key Findings
- Segment Overview and Introduction
- Jewelry 3D Printing Ecosystem
- Market Trends
- Value Chain Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis Discussion
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Technology
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Chemistry
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
8. The Last Word
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
9. Appendix
- List of Exhibits
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Partial List of Companies
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8xr2a0
