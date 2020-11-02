DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Materials for PPE, 3D Printing, Healthcare, and Smart Construction" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This issue of High-Tech Materials Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) showcases innovations and growth opportunities of super-conducting materials, smart concrete, modified sugar molecules, materials for 3D printing, and personal protective equipment.
Some material technologies include lightweight materials, bio-based materials, ceramics, smart materials, fibers, nanomaterials, responsive materials, polymers, woven and non-woven materials, polymers and plastics and packaging materials.
The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thinfilms, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.
Key Topics Covered:
Innovation - Modified Sugar Molecules
- University of Manchester, UK
- University of Freiburg, Germany
- University of Dundee, UK
- Growth Opportunities
Innovation - Materials for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- University of California San Diego, US
- Indiana University, US
- Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, India
- Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, Israel
- Growth Opportunities
Innovation - Superconductive Materials
- University of Vienna, Austria
- Princeton University, US
- Institute of Photonic Sciences, Spain
- Growth Opportunities
Innovation - Sustainable Concrete
- Carbicrete, Canada
- Growth Opportunities
Innovation - 3DP Materials
- Hunstman, Belgium
- Polymaker, China
- Cubicure Ghmbh, Austria
- Essentium, US
- Growth Opportunities
