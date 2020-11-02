DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Materials for PPE, 3D Printing, Healthcare, and Smart Construction" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This issue of High-Tech Materials Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) showcases innovations and growth opportunities of super-conducting materials, smart concrete, modified sugar molecules, materials for 3D printing, and personal protective equipment.

Some material technologies include lightweight materials, bio-based materials, ceramics, smart materials, fibers, nanomaterials, responsive materials, polymers, woven and non-woven materials, polymers and plastics and packaging materials.

The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thinfilms, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.

Key Topics Covered:

Innovation - Modified Sugar Molecules

  • University of Manchester, UK
  • University of Freiburg, Germany
  • University of Dundee, UK
  • Growth Opportunities

Innovation - Materials for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

  • University of California San Diego, US
  • Indiana University, US
  • Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, India
  • Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, Israel
  • Growth Opportunities

Innovation - Superconductive Materials

  • University of Vienna, Austria
  • Princeton University, US
  • Institute of Photonic Sciences, Spain
  • Growth Opportunities

Innovation - Sustainable Concrete

  • Carbicrete, Canada
  • Growth Opportunities

Innovation - 3DP Materials

  • Hunstman, Belgium
  • Polymaker, China
  • Cubicure Ghmbh, Austria
  • Essentium, US
  • Growth Opportunities

