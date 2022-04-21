GRSi, an industry-recognized technology innovations and professional services company supporting Government and Commercial clients, announced that it has been awarded nearly $60M in level of effort contracts in the first quarter of 2022. GRSi, historically doubling its size every three years, continues its record momentum in 2022 with the successful launching of numerous awards, which have delivered the forecast of another record year already in the first quarter.
BETHESDA, Md., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As impressive as this momentum is, the details are even more so: the company has maintained a 100% win rate on large business pursuits since 2020, including an increase of large business awards from 50% in 2021 to 85% in 2022. All of GRSi's growth through the years has been organic, building on exceptional past performance and innovation. Record growth has led to record promotions and hires year over year, with 2022 being no exception.
"I've been asked how GRSi will compete in the large business arena now that we've graduated well into the mid-tier. My answer is, 'very well!'. As evidenced in GRSi's win rates in the full and open market, we not only can compete with the biggest of companies, but we can win...a lot. We couldn't be prouder of the successes of our teams around the country, the positive impacts they continue to make for our clients' forward-leaning missions, and the growth we've all achieved together. These successes in innovation and applied technologies are the cornerstone of our collective success as an organization, and as a technology-driven company that puts people first. " —David Affeldt, President & CEO
GRSi, named Government Contracting Company of the Year for 2021, is an industry-leading professional technical and engineering services company delivering next-generation systems engineering, cybersecurity, technology insertion, and best practices-based Enterprise Operations (EOps) management. GRSi's worldwide top-talent brings proven agility and innovation while maintaining compliance and governance. GRSi stabilizes, optimizes, and transforms our clients' environments, realizing their must-have objectives of resilient, reliable, and forward-leaning technical efficiencies.
GRSi has delivered excellence in professional and technical services for nearly two decades to federal, defense, intelligence, and commercial clients worldwide. GRSi's subject matter experts, refined processes, and best-fit technology implementations ensure that excellence is delivered daily. For more information, contact media@grsi.com.
