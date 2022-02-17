BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb.17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --GRUBBRR, the commerce automation company at the forefront of self-ordering technologies, announced today that Patrick Laney is starting as the new Chief Operations Officer. As Chief Operations Officer, Patrick is responsible for managing the deployment, implementation, customer service and customer success teams as well as identifying resources, systems and personnel to develop and implement systematic processes to address the demands of GRUBBRR's growth.
Commenting on GRUBBRR's rapid growth, Laney said, "In the next ten years, I expect to walk into most fast food, retail, and grocers in the United States and transact on a Kiosk provided by GRUBBRR." As Chief Operations Officer, Laney steps into a pivotal role for GRUBBRR's scaling, bolstering these efforts by defining, and implementing, an overall strategy for infrastructure optimization.
Prior to joining GRUBBRR, Patrick co-founded Performance Drone Works (PDW). He helped start PDW after seven years at Lockheed Martin (LM) where he served as General Manager of Lockheed Martin's portfolio of unmanned systems businesses. Patrick led the combined businesses to $35 million in annual sales and led an organization of 90+ staff with offices in four locations in the U.S. and Canada.
Patrick also co-founded CDL Systems USA which was acquired by Lockheed Martin in 2012. CDL specialized in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control software, with its major success being the adoption of its product by the U.S. Army as a common control software for the Shadow, Hunter and Gray Eagle UAVs.
Starting his career as a naval aviator attaining the rank of Lieutenant Commander, Patrick then graduated from the United States Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN). He flew the F/A-18C Hornet accumulating over 1,500 flight hours, 300+ carrier landings, and two deployments supporting Middle East operations. He was awarded two air medals for completing over 40 combat missions in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Patrick holds a degree in business administration from Boston University and an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and is also an alumnus of the MIT Human Automation Lab, where he led research using automation to reduce cognitive loads on unmanned aerial systems operators.
"I believe in Sam's vision for GRUBBRR," Laney said. "Well executed, there is no reason why GRUBBRR can't be as successful as Salesforce, Atlassian, or Hubspot. This is going to be super-stressful, but also super exciting."
About GRUBBRR
Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, GRUBBRR is the leader in self-ordering technologies that are revolutionizing the way commerce is transacted. GRUBBRR's award-winning ecosystem, which includes kiosks, smart lockers, kitchen display systems, order progress boards, digital menu signage, mobile ordering, POS, online ordering, and more, are proven to help businesses maximize revenue, decrease labor costs, and improve the consumer experience. With solutions that are adaptable and beneficial to a multitude of businesses, GRUBBRR powers both enterprise-level and small and medium businesses across verticals such as quick-service restaurants, fast casual restaurants, stadiums, movie theatres, casinos, micro-markets, retail, and more. To learn more about GRUBBRR and its products, visit https://grubbrr.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.
Media Contact
Victoria Avery, GRUBBRR, 561.923.8076, vavery@grubbrr.com
SOURCE GRUBBRR