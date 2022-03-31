Award recognizes GRUBBRR's contributions to the food & beverage industry with display and mobile technology
BOCA RATON, Fla., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GRUBBRR, the industry-leading provider of self-ordering technologies that are revolutionizing the way commerce is transacted globally, announced today that it has been named Food & Beverage Emerging Technology Partner of the Year by Samsung Electronics America at Samsung's annual V/X showcase. Samsung's awards program highlights the many contributions that the company's partners make to the display and mobile industry.
GRUBBRR first partnered with Samsung in June 2021 when Samsung expanded the release of their All-In-One Kiosk. In addition to the kiosks, Samsung consumers can integrate their existing ecosystem with GRUBBRR's smart digital menu boards, kitchen display systems (KDS), and food lockers to further revolutionize their business. GRUBBRR's technology can be found in QSRs across the country, from smaller mom-and-pop shops to major chains including BurgerFi, Capriotti's, Duck Donuts and more.
"The past two years have been particularly challenging for the food & beverage industry. Technology and innovation have been crucial to the survival of many restaurants across the country," said Sam Zietz, CEO of GRUBBRR. "We're thrilled that our partnership with Samsung has made it possible for restaurant owners to not just survive, but to thrive during the unprecedented challenges."
"We are incredibly proud to be recognized as Samsung's Food & Beverage Emerging Technology Partner of the Year," said Bhavin Asher, Founder and CTO of GRUBBRR. "This award is a testament to our capabilities and what we've been able to bring to the industry. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Samsung and bringing more technology solutions to the industry as the sector continues to evolve and adapt."
The past two years saw unprecedented challenges for companies across the board, making it critical for them to stay agile and pivot where needed to continue operating. Samsung's distinguished partners supported customers throughout these challenges and consistently delivered excellent service – all while growing and flourishing in the face of adversity.
"At Samsung we value our partnership with GRUBBRR and the ideas they bring to the table. Over the course of the last year, GRUBBRR demonstrated their dedication to creating innovative Kiosk solutions to support customers," said Chris Mertens, Vice President of US Sales, Displays. "We are pleased to show our gratitude and honor GRUBBRR for their hard work, and are excited to continue our partnership."
About GRUBBRR
Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, GRUBBRR is a global self-ordering solutions and POS systems provider at the forefront of self-ordering technologies. GRUBBRR's award-winning eco-system, including kiosks, mobile ordering, POS, online ordering, KDS, contactless smart lockers and more, are proven to help businesses maximize revenue, decrease labor costs, and increase operational efficiency while improving the consumer experience. GRUBBRR's solutions are adaptable and beneficial to a multitude of businesses, and power both enterprise-level and small and medium businesses across verticals such as quick-service restaurants, fast casual restaurants, stadiums, movie theaters, casinos, micro-markets, retail, and more. To learn more about GRUBBRR and its products, visit https://grubbrr.com/
