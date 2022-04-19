GRUBBRR, an industry-leading provider of self-ordering technologies that are revolutionizing the way commerce is transacted globally, announced today that they have received an intellectual property-based funding arrangement from Aon plc, a global professional services firm. The funding arrangement provides GRUBBRR with capital to fuel the company's rapid expansion and development of self-ordering solutions.
BOCA RATON, Fla., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GRUBBRR, an industry-leading provider of self-ordering technologies that are revolutionizing the way commerce is transacted globally, announced today that they have received a $35 million intellectual property-based funding arrangement from Aon plc, a global professional services firm. The funding arrangement provides GRUBBRR with capital to fuel the company's rapid expansion and development of self-ordering solutions.
GRUBBRR's self-ordering solutions are in high-demand and have demonstrated an immediate impact on businesses in three material ways: GRUBBRR increases revenue through algorithmically programmed upselling technology, decreases operating costs by streamlining efficiency and reducing the dependency on labor, and improves the customer experience by expediting average transaction time, eliminating order inaccuracies, and implementing loyalty integrations.
"This financing from Aon comes at a pivotal moment in GRUBBRR's growth," explained Sam Zietz, GRUBBRR CEO. "Right now, our biggest challenge is scaling the business to meet the demands of the industry. With this funding from Aon, we will be investing in the development and scaling of our team and our solutions. GRUBBRR's management team will continue to deploy and allocate capital with a disciplined approach consistent with creating value in a hyper-growth environment."
In addition to self-ordering kiosks, operators can also integrate their existing ecosystem with GRUBBRR's dynamic digital menu boards, order display systems and distribution lockers to further revolutionize their business. GRUBBRR's technology is enabled for quick service restaurants, sports venues, casinos, and retail.
"Intellectual property and, more broadly, intangible assets, are fueling much of the innovation in today's growth economy. Our unique solutions are designed to help growth-stage companies like GRUBBRR maximize the potential value of their intellectual property," said Lewis Lee, CEO of Aon's Intellectual Property Solutions. "We are committed to helping IP-rich companies unlock the value of these assets and provide them greater access to capital so they can further pursue growth with minimal dilution to their ownership."
Aon is bringing solutions to the market that help companies seek access to non- or minimally dilutive growth capital by valuing intangible assets and structuring capital solutions that leverage such value. Aon's Intellectual Property (IP) Solutions team combined its proprietary IP valuation tools and a collateral protection insurance policy to help create an IP-collateralized debt structure that allowed GRUBBRR to raise additional funds through debt. Aon was recently named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list for its ground-breaking IP solutions.
About GRUBBRR
Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, GRUBBRR is a global self-ordering solutions and POS systems provider at the forefront of self-ordering technologies. GRUBBRR's award-winning eco-system, including kiosks, mobile ordering, POS, online ordering, KDS, contactless smart lockers and more, are proven to help businesses maximize revenue, decrease labor costs, and increase operational efficiency while improving the consumer experience. GRUBBRR's solutions are adaptable and beneficial to a multitude of businesses, and power both enterprise-level and small and medium businesses across verticals such as quick-service restaurants, fast casual restaurants, stadiums, movie theaters, casinos, micro-markets, retail, and more. To learn more about GRUBBRR and its products, visit https://grubbrr.com/
About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.
Safe Harbor Statement
This communication contains certain statements related to future results, or states Aon's intentions, beliefs and expectations or predictions for the future which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from either historical or anticipated results depending on a variety of factors. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future performance and results of Aon's operations. All statements other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments that Aon expects or anticipates may occur in the future, including such things as its outlook, business strategies, competitive strengths, goals, the benefits of new initiatives, growth of its business and operations, plans, references to future successes, are forward-looking statements. Also, when Aon uses the words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "probably", "potential", "looking forward", or similar expressions, it is making forward-looking statements.
Any or all of Aon's forward-looking statements may turn out to be inaccurate, and there are no guarantees about Aon's performance. Aon and its subsidiaries operate in a dynamic business environment in which new risks may emerge frequently. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. In addition, results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2021, are not necessarily indicative of results that may be expected for any future period, particularly in light of the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further information concerning Aon and its businesses, including factors that potentially could materially affect Aon's financial results, is contained in Aon's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). See Aon's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, for a further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties applicable to Aon and its businesses. These factors may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Aon is not under, and expressly disclaims, any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement that it may make from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Aon is not responsible for information contained in this communication relating to GRUBBR, including statements regarding its operations, products or services.
Media Contact
Victoria Avery, GRUBBRR, 5616096938, vavery@grubbrr.com
SOURCE GRUBBRR