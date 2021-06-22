CAMPBELL, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grupo Flexi, the leading footwear brand in Mexico, has selected Centric Product Lifecycle Management (PLM). Centric Software® provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
Founded in 1935, Grupo Flexi produces 16 million pairs of shoes per year, has over 4000 employees and more than 400 physical stores throughout the country. The company invests in design and development projects with the latest technology to satisfy consumers' expectations of quality and comfort.
More than 10 years after it first explored PLM, the company has finally found a partner with the expertise and experience necessary to support its business model. "Now, with the pandemic generating more projects and forcing us to evolve, we see that Centric PLM will be critical in meeting our goals for 2021-2025. With a more agile implementation methodology and a more user-friendly system for our processes, we will be able to act digitally, remotely and collaboratively," explains Martín Cortés, Project Manager at Grupo Flexi.
He continues, "We were managing product development with paper forms that are filled out and signed by hand to begin creating designs. Centric PLM will support us during product inspiration and conceptualization as well as through the entire design and development process in addition to communication with planning, supply chain, costing… It will also provide more visibility to sales about what we will offer in the collections. PLM will integrate not only these processes and areas, but also external vendors and teams. We will provide greater visibility and transparency with a single source of truth, which will allow us to accelerate launches with more products in less time.
"Centric is focused on our business model and the industry in which we operate. We are placing all our trust in Centric PLM and we believe that this partnership will be very successful."
"We are proud to work with Grupo Flexi on such a key digital transformation initiative, critical to achieving their 5-year goals," says Chris Groves, president and CEO of Centric Software. "Our partnership is a perfect example of what innovations and best practices can bring to companies in Latin America as well as elsewhere."
Grupo Flexi (http://www.flexi.com.mx)
At Grupo Flexi, a Mexican company dedicated to the manufacturing and distribution of footwear and accessories, we aim to transcend in time as a leading brand by permanently meeting the expectations of our consumers, customers and suppliers, equally distributing the value generated equitably among shareholders, employees, government, and society.
