MIAMI, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brittany Kaiser, Chair of the Board for Gryphon Digital Mining, will be appearing on an upcoming online session with Canary Media to be hosted on Clubhouse, Friday June 11th. Gryphon Digital Mining is a ESG-focused mining operation that utilizes 100% renewable energy and is working to become the first vertically-integrated cryptocurrency miner. Recently the company has become one of just four signatories on the Crypto Climate Accord and purchased 250,000 carbon offset credits to account for shipments of mining machines from abroad and other miscellaneous carbon emissions. Led by Canary's Julian Spector, Kaiser will be speaking alongside cryptocurrency industry leaders Jesse Morris CCO of Energy Web and Co-Founder of Crypto Climate Accord, and Peter Wall, CEO of Argo Blockchain. The event 'Cryptocurrency's Path to Decarbonization' will be available for free via Clubhouse on Friday, June 11th at 3PM Eastern Time.
Founded earlier this year, Canary Media is a journalism entity that is both independent and nonprofit, covering the decarbonization of our economy and society. Built with seed funding from RMI, Canary is operated by 12 employees led by news industry veterans and backed by the data insights and analytical resources of their funders. Canary aims to fill in coverage gaps left by corporate television, as their coverage of climate change in the United States decreased by 53% in 2020, according to Media Matters. Julian Spector graduated from Duke University and was previously a staff writer at Greentech Media for almost five years, covering the transition to clean energy systems with particular focus on the industry built around energy storage. Spector is currently an Editor for Canary based in Los Angeles, and has published stories in The Guardian, Huffington Post, Al Jazeera America, and more.
Brittany Kaiser is a member of multiple subcommittees on Wyoming's Congressional Select Committee on Blockchain, Fintech, and Digital Innovation Technology. There she has worked to co-author and help pass many of the 22 top blockchain laws in the United States to both protect and promote industry entrepreneurship. Kaiser has an MPhil from Middlesex University in London for International Law, and has studied law at several other universities including the University of London, University in Edinburgh, and the City University of Hong Kong. Formerly a Director of Business Development for Cambridge Analytica, then turned whistleblower, Kaiser is featured in the hit Netflix documentary 'The Great Hack', and authored a memoir titled 'Targeted: The Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower's Inside Story of How Big Data, Trump, and Facebook Broke Democracy and How It Can Happen Again'. Since then she co-founded the Own Your Data Foundation, which works to support digital literacy, data rights, and online ethics around the world.
About Gryphon Digital Mining:
Gryphon Digital Mining is a Bitcoin mining operation with zero carbon footprint and 720 PH worth of ultra-efficient, state-of-the art S19j Pro miners from Bitmain. Gryphon's long-term strategy is to be the first vertically integrated crypto miner with a wholly-owned, 100 percent renewable energy supply. Gryphon provides reliable, low-cost hydro-electric powered mining with plans to expand to other renewables such as nuclear, wind, and solar power to lower mining's impact on the environment. Gryphon Digital Mining has entered into a merger agreement with Sphere 3D (Nasdaq: ANY) through which Gryphon shareholders are expected to become the controlling shareholders of Sphere 3D, which is expected to maintain its Nasdaq listing.
Media Contact
GR0 Agency, GR0, (407) 920-4857, press@gr0.com
SOURCE Gryphon Digital Mining