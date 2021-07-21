BOSTON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boston-based SaaS company Gryphon Networks, the leader in voice-driven sales technology, has unveiled their new company brand: Gryphon.ai. This rebranding reflects the evolution of the company and its recent launch of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning-powered sales tools that are innovating the sales tech market. Along with this change, a newly designed company logo and website have been launched.
"Gryphon.ai marks a new era in our company's evolution. This rebranding reflects our vision and the AI-driven products we are introducing to the sales technology market as we continue to accelerate growth and innovation – while remaining a leader in the compliance space," stated Gryphon.ai CEO Jeff Fotta.
For over 20 years, Gryphon.ai has served as a pioneer and innovator in the sales enablement space, providing enterprise sales teams with automatic capture and control of all phone activity from any device to ensure compliance and drive growth initiatives. The company has launched a suite of voice-driven sales technology tools designed with AI capabilities to help sales teams accelerate revenue faster. Most notably, "Gryph," the AI-powered sales assistant that coaches reps through live calls, helps salespeople progress deals faster and improve call outcomes in real-time. Gryphon.ai also provides AI-powered conversation intelligence technology with sentiment detection to score live calls and quickly identify key coaching moments.
"This is a major milestone for the company as we continue to deliver superior sales results for our clients," stated Greg Armor, Executive Vice President. "As a leader in sales technology and an Aragon Research 2021 Hot Vendor in Sales Enablement, Gryphon.ai is now positioned to become synonymous with AI-driven sales tech as the market for these tools continues to grow rapidly."
Gryphon.ai is an innovator in voice-driven sales technology, providing the only real-time, AI-powered conversation intelligence platform with in-the-moment call coaching and guided selling. The foundation of the Gryphon.ai platform is a carrier-grade communication network that provides crystal clear audio for highly accurate transcription and relevant real-time intelligence for all your sales calls. Infused with business intelligence and AI, the platform provides automation and visibility into the key sales performance analytics and insights that drive sales effectiveness helping clients grow revenue faster.
For more than 20 years, Gryphon.ai has supported our clients' growth initiatives by aligning sales and marketing functions to deliver higher performing campaigns. From Fortune 100 enterprises to small and medium-sized businesses Gryphon.ai's clients achieve superior sales results and make better data-informed decisions than their competitors.
