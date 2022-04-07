Participants Will Develop Applications to Promote Resilient Supply Chains Leveraging GS1 Standards
EWING, N.J., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GS1 US® will host a virtual hackathon titled, Breaking the Bottleneck: Shortened Supply Chains June 13-21, 2022. Participants will create solutions that integrate data standards to increase the adaptability and resiliency of supply chains, particularly during times of crisis. A panel of judges will award a prize pool of $20,000, and winners will be announced in July. Hackers should register by May 22, 2022 to participate.
WHO: The hackathon is open to developers, designers, entrepreneurs or supply chain managers with interest in supply chain application development. Teams up to five people are permitted for each submission.
WHAT: The hackathon will focus on three different industry segments (food, consumer packaged goods, and healthcare) that were severely disrupted by the pandemic. Solutions will help suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and healthcare providers leverage standards and various emerging technologies to shorten and diversify supply chains. Hackers will address the following:
- How standards and technology can empower shorter supply chains to improve their versatility and resilience
- How standardized location data can be leveraged in shortened and diversified supply chains
- How GS1 standards can be leveraged in circular cases (refurbishment, remanufacturing, recommerce, etc.) for more localized supply chains?
WHEN: The hackathon will take place virtually June 13-21, 2022. Winners will be announced in July.
WHERE: This is a virtual event. To learn more and register by May 22, 2022, visit the event website.
About GS1 US: GS1 US®, a member of GS1 global, is a not-for-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency through the use of GS1 Standards, the most widely used supply chain standards system in the world. Nearly 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading partner collaboration that optimizes their supply chains, drives cost performance and revenue growth, while also enabling regulatory compliance. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code (EPC®)-based RFID, data synchronization, and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code® (UNSPSC®). For more information, please visit https://www.gs1us.org.
