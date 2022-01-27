ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GSI, Inc. today announced that it has acquired Cloud Genius Advisors, bringing a broad range of complementary NetSuite solutions and services related to NetSuite ERP, eCommerce, CRM, PSA and more to the company.
As a SuiteSuccess certified NetSuite partner, Cloud GENIUS Advisors brings a wealth of experience to complement the GSI NetSuite practice. Its staff of senior consultants are experts in accounting, supply chain and warehouse management. Having helped numerous clients, Cloud Genius Advisors has deep industry knowledge in the eCommerce/retail, wholesale distribution, wine & spirits, nonprofit, private education, and other sectors. They are also integration experts (Dell Boomi certified) with strong relationships with third party software companies.
The newly combined NetSuite practice will bring a wealth of additional value to GSI's clients and help power the continued growth of their client's businesses and GSI. The new team has performed 130+ NetSuite implementations across a multitude of industry verticals including, but not limited to, wholesale distribution, manufacturing, financial services, professional services, eCommerce/retail, nonprofits, private education as well as a unique focus on wine producers and distributors. With the addition of the amazing and talented people at Cloud Genius Advisors, GSI now possesses the bandwidth, breadth, and depth to serve our clients in the core functional components of NetSuite including Finance, Supply Chain, Warehouse Management, Manufacturing, eCommerce and PBCS.
"We are honored to have the Cloud Genius Advisors family join the GSI family. We've worked very closely with Cloud Genius Advisors for the past several years and have tremendous respect for their people, their expertise, and their outstanding client relationships," GSI President and CEO Kevin R. Herrig said. "With this union, our clients now have access to the most comprehensive mix of NetSuite solutions and services in the industry."
Perry Kountouriotis, who was Managing Partner at Cloud Genius Advisors, will join GSI in the newly created position as a Director. "We're excited to join forces with GSI after working closely with them for over five years. Cloud Genius Advisors employees, clients, and partners will benefit from their wealth of knowledge, processes, and resources. We're excited to help create an industry leader in the NetSuite marketplace", Kountouriotis said.
About GSI
As a recognized industry leader, GSI, Inc. (http://www.getgsi.com) specializes in providing a broad spectrum of business, functional, and technical consulting services for Oracle JD Edwards, Oracle NetSuite, Oracle Cloud, HubSpot, ServiceNow and other enterprise applications. The company also offers an extensive array of cloud/hosting options to meet the specific requirements of an organization including Oracle Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and JDE Cloud9. GSI's comprehensive suite of solutions include AppCare, a 24/7 managed service; GENIUS AI, an Application Intelligence Platform (AIP) for creating application health and user experience monitors; GENISYS, a solution for modeling, measuring and maximizing system performance; GatewayNow, an affordable, fully managed instance of ServiceNow ITSM; gShield, a security application; and RapidReconciler®, its inventory reconciliation software. GSI consulting services are backed by its signature 100% guarantee. Founded in 2004, the rapidly growing company is headquartered in Atlanta with locations nationwide. GSI, Inc. was named to Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for two consecutive years.
Cloud Genius Advisors
Cloud Genius Advisors is an exclusive Oracle NetSuite Solution Partner and provider of a full scope of services-coaching, consulting, and customized solutions for the cloud. The company advocates for cloud technology that allows organizations to focus on their core business functions, without having to worry about hosting, servers, updates, maintenance, and other burdensome activities related to owning an on-premise solution. The Cloud Genius Advisors team brings real business experience, best practices and process expertise to our clients. Our goal is to be a trusted advisor to our customers through education, industry relationships, and expertise in the marketplace.
