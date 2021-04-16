ATLANTA, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GSI, Inc. today announced it has joined the ServiceNow Service Provider Partner Program module and released a new product offering called GatewayNow. This announcement expands on GSI's work with ServiceNow as a member of the ServiceNow Sales & Services Partner Program modules. Membership in this partner program module enables GSI to purchase ServiceNow products and services and operate them in a managed services capacity on behalf of clients.
The addition of the Service Provider Program module lays the foundation for GSI's new fully managed ServiceNow offering called GatewayNow. GatewayNow enables the deployment of a pre-configured, fully managed instance of ServiceNow with more flexible license structures and best practice workflow in as little as three weeks.
The financial bar for entry into ServiceNow can be daunting for lean organizations. But with GatewayNow, you can take full advantage of the power of the ServiceNow ITSM application suite starting with as few as 5 licenses – allowing you to grow at your own pace and manage costs.
Jean Landmesser, Director of the ITSM practice at GSI had the following to say about this exciting new partnership. "ServiceNow's IT Service Management is hands down the industry leader and our goal is to make the platform accessible to mid-market clients who want to start on the most scalable, powerful solution and grow into their own instance over time. With GatewayNow, we can provide a pre-configured, domain separated instance where clients can see ROI 8 times faster than traditional implementations. We also provide all the maintenance and administration with our signature AppCare support which allows our clients to avoid the headaches of turnover and keeping knowledge gaps filled internally."
About GSI, Inc.
GSI, Inc. (http://www.getgsi.com) specializes in providing a broad spectrum of business, functional, and technical consulting services for ServiceNow, Oracle JD Edwards, Oracle NetSuite, Oracle Cloud, BMC, HubSpot, Salesforce and other enterprise applications. We also offer an extensive array of cloud/hosting solutions for Oracle Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and private cloud. GSI combines its deep application and industry experience with advanced A.I. and automation to deliver cutting edge intelligence. This advanced intelligence combined with our outstanding people allows GSI to deliver Service Excellence every single day. GSI's comprehensive suite of solutions include AppCare, a 24/7 managed service; GatewayNow, an affordable, fully managed instance of ServiceNow ITSM; GENIUS AI, an Application Intelligence Platform (AIP) for creating application health and user experience monitors; GENISYS, a solution for modeling, measuring and maximizing system performance; gShield, a comprehensive security solution; RapidApproval®, a Salesforce AppExchange solution for streamlining the approval request process; RapidReconciler®, its inventory reconciliation software and JDE Cloud9, a complete cloud-based hosted service. GSI consulting services are backed by its signature 100 percent guarantee. Founded in 2004, the rapidly growing company is headquartered in Atlanta with locations nationwide. GSI, Inc. has been named to Inc. Magazine's Inc.5000 list of fastest growing companies for two consecutive years.
ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
Media Contact
Bill Craig, Senior Manager - Marketing, GSI, Inc., +1 (877) 474-4262 Ext: 730, william.craig@getgsi.com
SOURCE GSI, Inc.