ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "NEW functionality, NEW tools, NEW technologies, and automation everywhere! JD Edwards isn't dead. It's way ahead and only getting better!", said Kevin R Herrig, president and CEO of GSI, Inc. "If you want your business to thrive and not just survive, come talk to GSI at INFOCUS Dive Deep 2021 Conference. We will show you how to turn your JD Edwards system into a market share expansion machine."
GSI will be providing expert resources in our virtual booth and at our eleven (11) educational sessions to answer all of your questions. The conference will be held virtually this year on October 18-21.
GSI's educational sessions will include:
1. Killer Features: JDE 9.2 Performance Enhancements (Apps & Tools)
2. Tips & Tricks: Calling an Orchestration from a JDE Report or Application
3. Tips & Tricks: Utilizing UDO Café One to Drive Product Decisions
4. How to Protect Your JD Edwards System from Cyber Attacks
5. Deep Dive: Database Performance Enhancements in 9.2 (Apps & Tools)
6. How to Use Orchestrator to Calculate Distances on Routes Prior to Shipping
7. Large Entertainment Company Case Study: JDE Upgrade & Cloud Migration
8. The Ultimate Guide to ALLOut Security and Watchlists – Combatting Compliance Concerns
9. JDE Row Security: Properly Securing/Managing Your Company & Business Unit Data
10. IDEX Case Study: JDE Tools Upgrade & Code Current For 25+ Environments in a Day
11. JD Edwards: Save Time & Eliminate Stress with Easy Inventory, Goods In Transit & RNV Reconciliations
For more details on GSI's sessions, times, and locations, please visit GSI INFOCUS Dive Deep 2021 Schedule or stop by GSI's virtual booth. For more information on our services, please visit JD Edwards Consulting Services.
About GSI, Inc.
GSI, Inc. (http://www.getgsi.com) specializes in providing a broad spectrum of business, functional, and technical consulting and managed services for Oracle JD Edwards, Oracle NetSuite, Oracle ERP Cloud, HubSpot, ServiceNow, BMC, and other enterprise applications. We also offer an extensive array of cloud/hosting solutions for Oracle Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and JDE Cloud9. GSI combines its deep application and industry experience with advanced A.I. and automation to deliver cutting-edge intelligence. This advanced intelligence, combined with our outstanding people, allows GSI to deliver Service Excellence every single day.
GSI's comprehensive suite of solutions include AppCare, a 24/7 managed service with EaaSy (flexible "on-demand" services & dynamic pricing); GENIUS AI, Application Intelligence Platform (AIP) for creating appl. health & user exp. Monitors; GENISYS, a solution for optimizing system performance; GatewayNow, an affordable, fully managed instance of ServiceNow ITSM; RapidReconciler®, its inventory reconciliation software; RapidApproval®, a Salesforce AppExchange solution for streamlining approval request process and JDE Cloud9, a complete cloud-based hosted service.
GSI consulting and managed services are backed by its signature 100 percent guarantee. Founded in 2004, the rapidly growing company is headquartered in Atlanta with locations nationwide. GSI, Inc. has been named to Inc. Magazine's Inc.5000 list of fastest-growing companies for two consecutive years.
