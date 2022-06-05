GSI's CISO to Present Super Session: How to Protect Your JD Edwards System from Cyberattacks
Atlanta, GA , June 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GSI, Inc. is returning to the first in-person major Oracle JD Edwards conference in two years. GSI will be exhibiting in Booth 529 at the BLUEPRINT 4D conference, which is being held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 6-9. GSI will be hosting five (5) JD Edwards educational sessions at the conference.
Subject Matter Experts will present the latest information on the platform's evolution during the following sessions:
· How to Protect Your JD Edwards System from Cyberattacks (Super-Session)
· Is JD Edwards Your Future?
· 5 Quick-Win Orchestrations Deployed by JD Edwards Customers
· What's New Release 22: Big Tech Uplift
· Release 22: What's New in Form Extensions and Personalizations
"We're excited to engage with decision-makers in-person to explore how GSI deploys strategies that just two years ago seemed futuristic," said Kevin Herrig, President and CEO of GSI, Inc. "Our team is ready to present and demonstrate how we're deploying tomorrow's solutions to solve real-world problems today."
GSI SMEs will join the sales team and executive leadership at Booth #529 in the main hall of the MGM Grand Hotel. Beyond an opportunity to discuss how JDE can benefit event-goer's systems and processes, the booth will feature a science-fiction virtual reality adventure designed just for this event.
About GSI, Inc.
GSI, Inc. (GetGSI.com) specializes in providing a broad spectrum of business, functional, and technical consulting and managed services for Oracle JD Edwards, Oracle NetSuite, Oracle Cloud, ServiceNow, BMC, and other enterprise applications. We also offer an extensive array of cloud/hosting solutions for Oracle Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and JDE Cloud9. GSI combines its deep application and industry experience with advanced A.I. and automation to deliver cutting-edge intelligence. This advanced intelligence combined with our outstanding people allows GSI to deliver Service Excellence every single day.
GSI's comprehensive suite of solutions includes:
- AppCare, a 24/7 managed service with EaaSy (flexible "on-demand" services & dynamic pricing)
- GENIUS AI, Application Intelligence Platform (AIP) for creating appl. health & user exp. Monitors
- GENISYS, a solution for optimizing system performance
- gShield, a comprehensive security solution
- RapidReconciler®, its inventory reconciliation software
- RapidApproval®, Salesforce AppExchange solution for streamlining the approval request process
- JDE Cloud9, a complete cloud-based hosted service.
- GatewayNow, a pre-configured, maintenance-free ServiceNow® instance with a flexible license structure
GSI consulting and managed services are backed by its signature 100 percent guarantee. Founded in 2004, the rapidly growing company is headquartered in Atlanta with locations nationwide. GSI, Inc. has been named to Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies for two consecutive years.
Media Contact
Wiliam Craig, GSI, Inc., 1 877-474-4262 Ext: 730, william.craig@getgsi.com
SOURCE GSI, Inc.