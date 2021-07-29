WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since its first release in 2004, GTB Technologies is continuously raising the bar and always redefining the data security / DLP space. This latest release comes with a collection of innovative features and updates, such as:
1. Advanced MIP support – integrated with the GTB Endpoint agent to classify/protect files using the MIP engine.
2. Microsoft Teams – accurate visibility and control for both Text and File uploading or sharing.
3. Bluetooth support – at the Endpoint agent level.
4. Off premises Printing controls – at the Endpoint Agent level.
5. File Share DLP - the system controls access and monitors file share activities including the unique ability to accurately prevent the saving of sensitive files to predefined paths.
"With this new release, once again, our customers are provided with a higher level of detection accuracy, user experience, and analytics to support their cybersecurity data protection programs", said GTB's CEO, Uzi Yair. "Visit us during Black Hat 2021 to see something cool in less than 30 seconds!"
Join us at Black Hat 2021
Visit our in-person (Booth 1170) and virtual booths to see, discuss and try out our latest release. See how GTB is truly the best to protect sensitive data with the most advanced, and accurate portfolio of data security solutions.
About GTB Technologies, Inc.
Growing since 2004, named "Best Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions of 2021" by Cyber Defense Magazine, and "Lab Approved" by SC Magazine; GTB Technologies is the leader and creator of DLP for Intellectual Property. Being the only truly independent company in Data Leak / Data Loss Prevention (DLP) permits GTB to focus on its customers rather than investors' short-term objectives, thus delivering the best-in-class technology and customer service.
GTB's Data Security that Works platform integrates content, context, and location awareness along with encryption, and data-level controls to reduce the risk of and/or prevent sensitive data loss, misuse, and/or data theft. Its proven, patented technology offers organizations the ability to accurately monitor, audit, control, and prevent sensitive data from malicious theft, while automatically enforcing data security policies and procedures.
GTB's modular platform which when using fingerprinted data, provides a catch rate of virtually 100 percent, with no comparison data saved, permitting secure data sharing across multiple computing environments, including endpoints, networks, and the cloud. This pinpoint detection accuracy coupled with continuous monitoring gives organizations facing budgetary restrictions and regulatory challenges a tough, effective defense. GTB's platform is delivered on-premises or off, as a managed service, self-service or a hybrid. For more information visit our website at https://gttb.com
All products, company names, brand names, trademarks, and logos are the property of their respective owners and no affiliation with or endorsement, sponsorship or support is implied
Media Contact
Ashley R., GTB Technologies Inc. - "Get The Best", +1 (800) 626.0557, info@gttb.com
SOURCE GTB Technologies Inc. - "Get The Best"