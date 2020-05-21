NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --During these unprecedented times, emerging from a Covid-19 pandemic that has impacted the world, people remain concerned about visiting their once frequented grocery store. Many have turned to online shopping, yet often discover products are not available, or shipping times extend out weeks or even months.
The pandemic has also wreaked havoc on the meat, pork, and poultry industries with thousands of meat processing employees testing positive with the virus, shuttering meat packing plants. Even more concerning, many breeding farms have had to euthanize their pigs, chickens, and cattle due to slaughterhouse closures and reductions in demand as our country remains closed.
The negative public opinion now focused on the meat industry has further fueled an already rapidly growing plant-based industry. According to data from the Good Food Institute and the Plant Based Foods Association, U.S. retail sales of plant-based foods significantly outpaced overall grocery sales in the past year, surging 11% to $4.5 billion; plant-based eating has become a mainstream movement led by rapid growth in meat and dairy alternative sales.
In the midst of this global pandemic, husband and wife team Marc and Tanya Pierce launched the online retailer GTFO It's Vegan on Friday, May 15th.
Marc Pierce, GTFO It's Vegan CEO states, "the name we chose for the company is based on our official company name GreaTFOods It's Vegan, but it is designed to elicit the exact response you may think. When you try our products, the first thing we want you to think is GTFO It's Vegan!"
GTFO It's Vegan is pioneering what the Pierce's call is the "New Age Vegan" movement. Tanya Pierce, the President of GTFO It's Vegan, states "we want to appeal to all individuals, including those who may not be vegans today but are seeking to eat and live better, without sacrificing the enjoyment of eating a great meal."
GTFO It's Vegan seeks out the newest innovations in vegan food from around the world and delivers it right to your doorstep. Marc Pierce states "most of the innovation in this industry starts with small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs. Our goal is to introduce these amazing innovations to the world. Launching the company gives us the opportunity to help these small businesses, in a time when the pandemic has hurt their operations."
But peel back the curtain and you'll find that GTFO It's Vegan has an even grander mission. Tanya Pierce states "our mission is to become one of the most important companies in this century to ensure the sustainability of our environment. While we are starting with online retail, we are quickly expanding to become a vegan exclusive distributor and will also soon open retail stores. And vegan groceries are just the start; we will expand in to vegan clothing, make-up, and many other categories that currently use animal products."
GTFO It's Vegan also strives to offer the largest assortment of vegan products than any other company, in categories ranging from vegan bakery, cheeses, meats, seafood, dairy, pantry, and snacks. Marc Pierce comments, "we have over 400 products today and the number is growing every day."
The company currently ships anywhere in the U.S. within 24 to 72 hours. Tanya Pierce states, "launching this company has fulfilled a long-time dream of ours – have a business we are truly passionate about and grateful to have, while making a meaningful impact on our environment."
To learn more about, visit www.gtfoitsvegan.com.
Contact:
Jessica Anzalone
3128330859
240222@email4pr.com