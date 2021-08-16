PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. (GTT Group), a world leader in strategic patent analysis and patent transaction services, released its Second Quarter 2021 Patent Transaction Market Report (PTMR) this morning. The report includes the Patent Market Index (PMI®) and the Patent Licensing Index (PLI®)
The second quarter PMI continued its growth trend, reaching a new four-year peak. Michael Lubitz, Managing Director & Founder of GTT Group comments: "Patent sales saw continued growth in the past quarter. This matches the fast growth environment where many companies hope to stake their claim in high value sectors including Battery Tech, AI, 5G, Blockchain and more. We are seeing larger deals where acquirers are building stores of valuable claim positions. Smaller deals remain high as well, as many look to fortify with a more targeted approach."
The PMI or Patent Market Index increased by 2% percent to finish the quarter at 124.0, building on the growth of a historic previous quarter. Current levels remain significantly above PMI trading ranges from the past four years. Monitored secondary transaction volume decreased by 1.5% in the first quarter, remaining near the all time high seen last quarter.
The PLI or Patent Licensing Index grew by 2.6% in the second quarter. With this unmatched three-quarter stretch of growth, the PLI managed to match and slightly outperform the historic rebound on the S&P 500 for the past 12 months.
Obtain a complete copy of the report through a complimentary subscription to the PTMR.
http://www.gttgrp.com/ptmr. GTT Group makes this information available as a courtesy to the
community.
About the PTMR
For more than a decade, GTT Group's Patent Transaction Market Report has been providing subscribers key data on the health of the patent marketplace. Within the Patent Transaction Market Report, you will find the industry's benchmark indexes and forecasting that are essential in understanding the current market and planning for the future. The quarterly report includes a detailed breakdown of the PMI® (Patent Market Index), showcasing the market's overall health and trends. The report highlights notable transactions, including applicable technical areas and the most active buyers and sellers. The report compares the ROI for publicly traded licensing companies in aggregate vs. the S&P 500 via the PLI® (Patent Licensing Index). The quarterly report also provides insight regarding recent filing trends in emerging and disruptive technology areas.
About the PMI® and PLI®
The Patent Market Index (PMI®) tracks patent transaction activity and is reported quarterly in the Patent Transaction Market Report (PTMR). The Patent Licensing Index (PLI®) tracks publicly traded patent licensing companies and is also reported quarterly in the PTMR.
About Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.
Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. is a patent transaction advisory & consultancy firm. GTT Group combines core competencies in patent analysis, valuation, and market knowledge to deliver unparalleled results. The company's corporate headquarters are in Portland, Oregon.
Media Contact
Kari Lubitz, GTT Group, +1.503.243.1853, klubitz@gttgrp.com
SOURCE GTT Group