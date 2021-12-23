PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. (GTT Group), a world leader in strategic patent analysis and patent transaction services, released its Third Quarter 2021 Patent Transaction Market Report (PTMR) this morning. The report includes the Patent Market Index (PMI®) and the Patent Licensing Index (PLI®)
The third quarter PMI dropped slightly but remains higher than 12 months prior. Michael Lubitz, Managing Director & Founder of GTT Group comments: "Patent transactions saw a slight drop from last quarter, but the current market remains highly active, especially when viewing from a higher vantage. Large technology producers continued to grow their IP intensely in Battery Tech, AI, 5G, Blockchain, and many other burgeoning sectors."
The PMI or Patent Market Index decreased by 10% percent to finish the quarter at 110.8. While a drop, this level is still significantly above the 3 year average. Monitored secondary transaction volume decreased by 3.8% in the third quarter, remaining near the all time high seen 2 quarters ago.
The PLI or Patent Licensing Index dropped by 1.5% in the third quarter. Despite the recent small decrease, taking into account the recent year-long stretch of growth, the PLI managed to match and outperform the historic rebound on the S&P 500 over the same period.
Obtain a complete copy of the report through a complimentary subscription to the PTMR. gttgrp.com/pmtr.
GTT Group makes this information available as a courtesy to the
community.
About the PTMR
For more than a decade, GTT Group's Patent Transaction Market Report has been providing subscribers key data on the health of the patent marketplace. Within the Patent Transaction Market Report, you will find the industry's benchmark indexes and forecasting that are essential in understanding the current market and planning for the future. The quarterly report includes a detailed breakdown of the PMI® (Patent Market Index), showcasing the market's overall health and trends. The report highlights notable transactions, including applicable technical areas and the most active buyers and sellers. The report compares the ROI for publicly traded licensing companies in aggregate vs. the S&P 500 via the PLI® (Patent Licensing Index). The quarterly report also provides insight regarding recent filing trends in emerging and disruptive technology areas.
About the PMI® and PLI®
The Patent Market Index (PMI®) tracks patent transaction activity and is reported quarterly in the Patent Transaction Market Report (PTMR). The Patent Licensing Index (PLI®) tracks publicly traded patent licensing companies and is also reported quarterly in the PTMR.
About Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.
Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. is a patent transaction advisory & consultancy firm. GTT Group combines core competencies in patent analysis, valuation, and market knowledge to deliver unparalleled results. The company's corporate headquarters are in Portland, Oregon.
Media Contact
Kari Lubitz, GTT Group, 1.503.243.1853, klubitz@gttgrp.com
SOURCE GTT Group