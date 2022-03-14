PORTLAND, Ore., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The fourth quarter PMI dropped slightly (0.45%) but remains above the 2020 fourth quarter value. Michael Lubitz, Managing Director & Founder of GTT Group comments: "Overall Patent transaction volume saw a slight drop from last quarter, however this was offset by a higher percentage of larger sized deals. Key technology producers continued to grow their IP intensely in AI, 5G, Blockchain, and many other burgeoning sectors, but in this quarter they opted for wholesale acquisition to limit brokerage related expenses and time spent acquiring or divesting."
The PMI or Patent Market Index decreased by .45% percent to finish the quarter at 110.3. While a drop, this level is still significantly above the 3 year average. Monitored secondary transaction volume decreased by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, reaching the lowest point since Q3 of 2020. However, like mentioned above, the magnitude of each deal has increased showing a trend towards large scale acquisitions.
The PLI or Patent Licensing Index dropped by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Despite the recent decrease, the PLI is still up over 12% for the year.
Obtain a complete copy of the report through a complimentary subscription to the PTMR. GTT Group makes this information available as a courtesy to the community.
About the PTMR
For more than a decade, GTT Group's Patent Transaction Market Report has been providing subscribers key data on the health of the patent marketplace. Within the Patent Transaction Market Report, you will find the industry's benchmark indexes and forecasting that are essential in understanding the current market and planning for the future. The quarterly report includes a detailed breakdown of the PMI® (Patent Market Index), showcasing the market's overall health and trends. The report highlights notable transactions, including applicable technical areas and the most active buyers and sellers. The report compares the ROI for publicly traded licensing companies in aggregate vs. the S&P 500 via the PLI® (Patent Licensing Index). The quarterly report also provides insight regarding recent filing trends in emerging and disruptive technology areas.
About the PMI® and PLI®
The Patent Market Index (PMI®) tracks patent transaction activity and is reported quarterly in the Patent Transaction Market Report (PTMR). The Patent Licensing Index (PLI®) tracks publicly traded patent licensing companies and is also reported quarterly in the PTMR.
About Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.
Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. is a patent transaction advisory & consultancy firm. GTT Group combines core competencies in patent analysis, valuation, and market knowledge to deliver unparalleled results. The company's corporate headquarters are in Portland, Oregon.
