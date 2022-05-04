Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. (GTT Group), the premier provider of patent analysis and transaction advisory services to companies worldwide, announces the availability of a number of patent portfolios relating to HEVC standards.
PORTLAND, Ore., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GTT Group is making available multiple portfolios containing valuable High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) assets. These portfolios hold certain assets which are deemed essential to the HEVC standard by GTT Group's proven essentiality analysis service (EAS).
In the growing sector of video processing and streaming, owning HEVC SEP assets creates a substantial profit center as well as defensive value. "I have been involved in video compression since my time in 1980's Japan, with the introduction of Picture Telephone's breakthrough video compression technology. GTT's team comprises industry patent experts that stand behind their essentiality analysis, and have uncovered HEVC SEP assets that the patent owner(s) had not previously identified," said Michael Lubitz, GTT Group Managing Director.
To receive more information about this opportunity or GTT Group's EAS, please contact Tyler McKinley, GTT Group Managing Director. All inquiries will be kept strictly confidential.
About Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.
Global Technology Transfer (GTT) Group, Inc. is a strategic patent analysis and transaction advisory firm. GTT assists companies looking to generate funding or to recoup investment by exploring patent monetization strategies. The company's corporate headquarters are in Portland, Oregon.
For more information, visit GTT Group at: http://www.gttgrp.com
CONTACT
Tyler McKinley
Managing Director
Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.
+1 503.200.5166
Media Contact
Samuel Lubitz, GTT Group, 5032431853, slubitz@gttgrp.com
