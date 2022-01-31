PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. (GTT Group), the premier provider of patent analysis and transaction advisory services to companies worldwide, announces the availability of patented technology relating to magnetic privacy screens for all electronic devices.

The magnetic privacy screen technology within this portfolio has seen widespread use within the industry. The purchase of this portfolio presents an opportunity to stake a foundational claim in the space of privacy-related device peripherals. Over 1.2 billion smartphones are sold every year, with an increase to 1.5 billion projected by 2025. As tablets, laptops, and smartphones become available to every person on earth, device peripheral technology maintains a growth vector to match the associated technology.

To receive more information about this opportunity, please contact Ian Garrett. All inquiries will be kept strictly confidential.

GTT Group is approaching potential buyers and providing materials explaining the strategic advantages of acquiring the portfolio. In addition, GTT Group's subject matter experts will be available to discuss the portfolio and market applicability. Indications of interest should be submitted by March 8th, 2022.

About Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.

Global Technology Transfer (GTT) Group, Inc. is a patent analysis and transaction advisory firm. GTT assists companies looking to generate funding or to recoup investment by exploring patent monetization strategies. The company's corporate headquarters are in Portland, Oregon.

For more information, visit GTT Group at: http://www.gttgrp.com

CONTACT

Ian Garrett

Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.

+1 503.548.7833

igarrett@gttgrp.com

Media Contact

SOURCE GTT Group

