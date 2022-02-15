PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspired by biological learning, this portfolio contains pioneering innovations relating to self-organization and local learning that can outperform the prevailing global backpropagation algorithm.
Among the innovations are Cooperative Latent Variable Groups (CLVGs), which produce high-level explanations of unstructured data without requiring supervision or the myriad of common Deep Learning techniques. CLVGs are highly simplified building blocks that deliver new state of the art results in unsupervised classification and generative tasks – as measured by such tests as MNIST – using local learning and no global cost function.
Additionally, a breakthrough-foundational model for neural spikes is established to guide self-organization of CLVGs while communicating precise information, which is accomplished by exploiting event-based information theory using the analog calculus of exponential decay.
Together, these innovations open the door to a new class of neuromorphic computing that can outperform Deep Learning. In today's data driven world, advanced and efficient analysis of unstructured information has transcended to the forefront in the priorities of the biggest technological innovators, dramatically increasing AI related patent applications from 937 in 2010 to 16,985 in 2020. This portfolio offers breakthroughs in machine learning that could shape the landscape of tomorrow's edge and data center capabilities.
The primary researcher, David Barton, CEO of npArbor, has 25+ years of experience in AI, system architecture and High Performance Computing.
To receive more information about this opportunity, please contact Ian Garrett. All inquiries will be kept strictly confidential.
GTT Group is approaching potential buyers and providing materials explaining the strategic advantages of acquiring the portfolio. In addition, GTT Group's subject matter experts will be available to discuss the portfolio and market applicability. Indications of interest should be submitted by March 28th, 2022.
